Networknewsbreaks SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: AXG) Signs MOU With Bahrain Payments Hub To Explore Stablecoin Applications

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: AXG) announced that its stablecoin issuance subsidiary, AX Coin Bahrain B.S.C. (C), has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with The Benefit Company B.S.C. (C), Bahrain's national electronic financial transactions hub, to explore potential applications for stablecoin technology within the kingdom's payments ecosystem.

The collaboration will assess how stablecoin capabilities could potentially integrate with BENEFIT's existing national payments infrastructure, subject to regulatory and technical feasibility, as part of a broader evaluation of emerging digital asset infrastructure in Bahrain. AX Coin has received in-principle approval from the Central Bank of Bahrain, with the initiative intended to support continued exploration of regulated digital asset solutions in the region.

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About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: AXG) is a leading global regulated fintech company. Established in 2016, AXG combines blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies to operate a fully compliant dual-token digital economy super platform.

Guided by the mission“Mobilizing Tokens 24/7,” AXG operates two core business pillars: Digital Asset Tokens and AI Tokens. Its offerings span stablecoin issuance and payments, asset tokenization, securities trading and asset management, as well as AI-powered services including cloud infrastructure, Know-Your-Agent verification, and token router.

Through its integrated ecosystem, including AX COIN, AX ONE, FERION, SOLOMON, SCION, and KOVAR, AXG empowers global institutions and investors to capitalize on the rapid growth of the dual-token economy.

For more information, visit the Company's website at or Investor Relations webpage at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AXG are available in the company's newsroom at

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