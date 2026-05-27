MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu to accelerate AI transformation in Japan's enterprise sector through collaboration with OpenAI

KAWASAKI, Japan, May 27, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced a collaboration with OpenAI commencing on the same day. Through this collaboration, Fujitsu will position OpenAI's advanced AI technologies within its AI service lineup and accelerate AI transformation in Japan's enterprise sector. By combining OpenAI's advanced AI technologies with Fujitsu's long-standing industry and business expertise and its capabilities in building and operating systems across large-scale and diverse business domains, Fujitsu will strengthen AI use among Japanese companies while contributing to enhanced safety and reliability of social infrastructure.

In recent years, AI has evolved beyond a tool for operational efficiency to become a foundational technology shaping corporate competitiveness and the resilience of social infrastructure. To move beyond process optimization and fundamentally redesign decision-making and business operations while accelerating value creation across enterprises, organizations are increasingly required to establish frameworks that continuously deliver value through the implementation and ongoing operation of AI.

To respond to these needs, Fujitsu will leverage this collaboration with OpenAI to incorporate the concepts of value creation brought by cutting-edge AI and the speed of business transformation into both its management and operational practices. The company will not only enhance and accelerate existing operations but will also fundamentally transform its own business model and approach to system integration.

As part of this initiative, Fujitsu Group employees will extensively utilize OpenAI technologies, including ChatGPT Enterprise and Codex, to establish a new practical model in which humans and AI agents collaborate across a wide range of domains, including development, operations, proposal activities, and delivery.

Furthermore, by integrating its own technologies to improve AI reliability, Fujitsu will establish a technological foundation and operational model that ensures safety, transparency, and controllability in AI utilization. By returning the insights, ideas, and practical expertise gained through collaboration with OpenAI, as well as the methodologies derived from its own internal transformation to its customers, Fujitsu will present a new model for the system integration business in the post-AI era and accelerate reliable AI transformation for Japanese enterprises.

Key Initiatives of the Collaboration

1. Strengthening Fujitsu's FDE business through the use of OpenAI technologies

Through this collaboration, Fujitsu will strengthen and expand its FDE (Forward Deployed Engineer) model, which connects AI to value creation, by leveraging OpenAI technologies such as ChatGPT Enterprise and Codex. Fujitsu has accumulated practical expertise through its FDE business, which has rapidly applied AI technology from use-case design to implementation and operation by combining industry and business knowledge gained through its customers.

By combining this FDE model with OpenAI's advanced AI technologies, Fujitsu will realize AI utilization that directly contributes to real business value-not limited to simply adopting AI-based on close collaboration with customers and deep industry expertise. In particular, Fujitsu will deploy this approach to manufacturing sector customers, where it has a strong customer base and proven track record with the FDE model.

2. Cybersecurity

To strengthen cyber defense capabilities in the AI era, Fujitsu will work with OpenAI to promote enhanced cybersecurity across enterprises, critical infrastructure, and essential services. The company aims to transition from conventional, expert-dependent cybersecurity approaches to next-generation operational models in which people and AI work in tandem to enable rapid response.

In mission-critical domains in particular, Fujitsu will promote the adoption of AI while ensuring responsible implementation with due consideration for safety and governance, thereby building a trustworthy operational model. Additionally, through participation in government and public-private collaborative projects and advisory activities, Fujitsu will return the knowledge gained to society as a whole to enhance overall security.

3. Development of industry-specific solutions

Fujitsu will identify manufacturing, as well as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, as key focus areas where its strengths can be fully leveraged and will strengthen the deployment of AI use cases that directly contribute to business transformation and the enhancement of corporate value this collaboration, Fujitsu will gain access to OpenAI's latest AI models and, by developing and providing solutions that utilize them, will deliver more advanced and practical AI applications to its customers.

Executive Comments

Takahito Tokita, Representative Director, CEO, Fujitsu Limited, comments:

We are confident that AI, which is evolving and advancing at a rapid pace, will go beyond mere technological innovation to enhance the very value of human existence and unlock the full potential of society this collaboration, by combining OpenAI's cutting-edge technologies-at the forefront of global AI research, development, and application-with Fujitsu's deep industry and operational expertise cultivated over many years, we will contribute to the creation of new value across entire industries, extending beyond the boundaries of a single company. By broadly implementing AI throughout society and enhancing human creativity, we aim to realize a trustworthy, AIâ€'driven society.

Yoshinami Takahashi, Corporate Executive Officer, Corporate Vice President, COO in charge of Solution Services, Fujitsu Limited, comments:

Collaboration with OpenAI is an important step toward accelerating AI-driven business transformation. As Customer Zero, Fujitsu will leverage OpenAI's advanced AI to fundamentally transform its system integration business itself. By combining insights gained from the design, implementation and operation of AI use cases with the industry expertise it has cultivated to date, Fujitsu will expand implementations primarily for enterprise customers and further strengthen the development of industry-specific solutions, thereby accelerating new value creation for customers and industrial transformation. By combining OpenAI's advanced AI, which has pioneered new standards in AI utilization, with Fujitsu's technological capabilities and industry expertise, Fujitsu will realize true AI transformation that goes beyond efficiency gains to drive corporate growth.

Tadao Nagasaki, President, OpenAI Japan, comments:

OpenAI aims to bring the benefits of AI broadly to society and help build a future in which people and businesses can create greater value. Achieving this requires partners that can implement advanced AI in real-world settings across Japanese industry and society, and expand its use in ways that earn trust. With deep expertise and execution capabilities in critical fields including manufacturing, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and cybersecurity, Fujitsu is well positioned to play an important role in advancing AI adoption in Japan. Through this collaboration, OpenAI will support Fujitsu in advancing its transformation and work together to help businesses and society in Japan unlock new opportunities for growth and build a more prosperous future with AI as a catalyst.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global

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Source: Fujitsu LtdSectors: Enterprise IT