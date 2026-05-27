At A Critical Moment For Business, SB'26 San Diego Calls Leaders To“All Rise”

MENAFN - 3BL) May 27, 2026 /3BL/ - Brand leaders, innovators, and sustainability practitioners from Walmart, Amazon, Target, Levi's, Henkle, Oatly, General Mills, Disneyland and hundreds more are set to convene June 8-10 at the 20th annual Sustainable Brands conference in San Diego at a pivotal moment for business under the theme“All Rise.”

At SB'26 the focus will be, yes, on celebrating the progress made over the past two decades in retooling our global economy to support a flourishing future. But as importantly, the gathering community will confront, together, a pressing question: What have we missed over the past 20 years, and how can we ensure the entire economic and social eco-system recognizes the business value of retooling products, business models and business eco-systems for resilience in a changing world? Furthermore, the group will collectively engage with one another to build a new vision for the next 20 years, while identifying key levers of change required to deliver a future-fit economy that thrives in harmony with nature.

While economic headwinds, geopolitical instability, changing regulatory landscapes, and increased demands for near-term financial returns have placed renewed pressure on sustainability efforts, the systemic risks that pushed sustainability into the mainstream - climate disruption, resource volatility, supply chain instability, and shifting stakeholder expectations - continue to intensify.

SB'26 is designed to help leaders navigate this tension directly.

This year's“All Rise” theme reflects a call for business leaders to reconnect sustainability to business value, strengthen the language of resilience and growth, and work across functions to build organizations capable of thriving in a more volatile future. The event will bring together leaders across sustainability, innovation, brand strategy and communications to explore how companies can - and are, continuing to embed future-fit innovation into core business decision-making.

SB'26 serves as a critical junction for many of the world's most influential companies to collaborate on market transformation. Committed participants and teams from Sephora, Unilever, Proctor and Gamble, General Mills and more once again join a high-caliber lineup of thought leaders, practitioners, materials providers, suppliers and advisors from companies like AMD, Fleishman Hillard, CapGemini, EY, IDEO, Kantar, and more sharing real-world solutions already reshaping markets, strengthening supply chains, driving sales and generating greater resilience.

Program discussions will span topics including shifting consumer sentiment and expectations, navigating risk and responding to a changing regulatory environment, supporting consumer behavior change, and regrounding our efforts in demonstrating ROI. Sessions are designed to move beyond theory, equipping leaders with practical frameworks and case studies to translate sustainability into measurable business and brand value. Hear from innovation leaders like New Zealand's Silver Fern Farms on how they are cracking the code to deliver carbon neutral beef to market around the world through partnerships with major multinational retailers like Costco, Oatly who is generating engagement and momentum beyond their four walls, and Grove Collective who is meeting consumers concerned about plastic with a marketplace for plastic-free products and driving demand in partnership with Netflix. Join an intimate conversation with 20 year industry veterans Sheri Flies, CSO at Costco, Kathleen McLaughlin, CSO at Walmart, Andrew Winston, veteran advisor and author of Green to Gold and The Big Pivot, and Sol Salinas, former head of Energy Star and global leader of the sustainability practice at Capgemini on how to make sense of this moment and how to continue to drive positive outcomes for business and the whole in the days and years ahead.

“Twenty years ago, most of the business world treated sustainability as adjacent to business and brand strategy,” said KoAnn Vikoren Skrzyniarz, Founder and CEO of Sustainable Brands.“What the last two decades have shown us is that environmental and social realities are business realities, and that they can be shaped into pathways to good growth through smart innovation. The challenge now is not whether sustainability matters, but how leaders tap knowledge gained up to now, new insights in how to course correct our storytelling to be more inclusive, and new tools that can help us move more quickly to solve some of the intractable problems that have slowed us down to here. The art and flow will come when we learn to pause long enough to consider unintended consequences to our innovation ambitions as we move forward.”

Readers of this announcement can access an exclusive discount for $1,000 off all-access registration to join the Sustainable Brands community at SB'26 this June thanks to a long-standing partnership between SB and 3BL.

Registration Details:

Event: SB'26 San Diego Dates: June 8–10, 2026 Community Code: Ptr3BLSB1000 Registration Link: registration/