Samson Trading Expands Into Automotive Sector With TVS Partnership

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Samson Trading Company (Pvt) Ltd., a member of the DSI Samson Group, opened its new TVS showroom in Malabe on 23rd May, launching its official dealership with TVS Lanka (Pvt) Ltd. The partnership represents a strategic expansion for Samson Trading Company (Pvt) Ltd. into the two-wheeler automotive sector while reinforcing its long-standing reputation within the DSI Samson Group for reliability and trust.

The showroom, dedicated exclusively to TVS two-wheelers, offers customers a comprehensive retail experience for motorcycles and scooters. It features the complete range of TVS two-wheelers available in the country, including the newly introduced TVS Ronin, TVS Apache RTR series, TVS Raider, TVS Ntorq 125, TVS Jupiter, TVS Sport, and TVS XL100.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior representatives of TVS Lanka (Pvt) Ltd., Samson Trading Company (Pvt) Ltd., and DSI Samson Group, including Mr. Thusitha Rajapaksha, Managing Director of D. Samson and Sons (Pvt) Ltd.; Mr. Pradeep Samarathunga, General Manager of D. Samson and Sons (Pvt) Ltd.; Mr. Asanka Rajapaksha, Managing Director of Samson Trading Company (Pvt) Ltd.; Mr. Geethal Anthony, Chief Executive Officer of TVS Lanka (Pvt) Ltd.; and Mr. Malaka Vehalla, Assistant General Manager – Sales of TVS Lanka (Pvt) Ltd.

Mr. Asanka Rajapaksha, Managing Director of Samson Trading Company (Pvt) Ltd, remarked,“The showroom marks an important step in expanding our footprint in the two-wheeler segment. With a 47-year legacy, Samson Trading Company (Pvt) Ltd. has built a strong foundation of trust and reliability. Through our collaboration with TVS Lanka (Pvt) Ltd., we aim to offer customers a modern retail experience backed by trusted service standards and this long-standing legacy. The partnership enables us to bring globally trusted TVS models closer to customers while ensuring a seamless and customer-focused experience.”

Mr. Geethal Anthony, Chief Executive Officer of TVS Lanka (Pvt) Ltd, said,“TVS continues to strengthen its presence across Sri Lanka through collaborations that bring our full product range closer to customers. The opening of the Malabe showroom with Samson Trading Company (Pvt) Ltd. reflects our shared focus on delivering accessibility and a superior ownership experience for every customer. The partnership reinforces our commitment to building a strong, customer-centric dealership network across the island.”

The opening of the showroom strengthens the partnership between Samson Trading Company (Pvt) Ltd. and TVS Lanka (Pvt) Ltd., enhancing access to world-class two-wheelers and customer service solutions for motorcycle enthusiasts. Backed by the trusted heritage of the DSI Samson Group and the innovation of TVS, this showroom is poised to deliver a modern, convenient, and customer-focused experience for riders in Malabe.