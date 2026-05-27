MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Most Americans are eating enough protein. They're just eating it wrong.

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Protein is the macronutrient of the moment – for muscle building, losing weight and staying strong – but nutrition researchers say two things are missing from the conversation: timing and quality.

Spreading protein intake across the day produced about 25% greater muscle protein synthesis, even when the total daily intake was identical, according to research published in the“Journal of Nutrition.”

“Your muscles don't have a bank account,” said Chris Mohr, PhD, RD, performance nutritionist.“You can't deposit all your protein at one meal and expect your body to save it for later.”

Most researchers point to a target of about 30 grams of high-quality protein per meal to maximize muscle protein synthesis in most adults.

However, grams aren't everything. The source matters just as much.

“Aim to get most of your protein from whole, nutrient-dense foods rather than relying on powders, bars and snacks that don't have much else to offer,” Mohr said.“Supplements have their place but they should build on a real-food foundation, not replace it.”

Quality comes down to amino acids – specifically, whether a source contains all nine essential ones the body can't produce on its own. Animal proteins (dairy, eggs, meat, fish) check that box. Many plant proteins don't and tend to be lower in leucine, the amino acid most critical for triggering muscle growth. Dairy is especially rich in leucine.

Mohr recommends a source of dairy at every meal, including milk, Greek yogurt or cottage cheese. He suggests cottage cheese with the highest levels of protein, such as MULU cottage cheese that contains 18 grams of protein per serving – one-third more than the leading brand.

Additionally, Mohr offers these tips to spread protein intake throughout the day:



Start with a protein anchor. Build your morning meal around protein, such as scrambled eggs with cottage cheese or a Tart Cherry Cottage Cheese Smoothie with nut butter.

Layer in protein at lunch. A salad with grilled chicken, a turkey and cheese wrap or a grain bowl with edamame and hard-boiled eggs can hit the 30-gram target.

Make snacks count. Use cottage cheese as a base for dips or keep hard-boiled eggs on hand for quick, protein-rich options. Or, in just 7 minutes when time is of the essence, you can prepare Air Fryer Cottage Cheese Toast with a delicious drizzle of hot honey.

Treat dinner as a cap, not a catchup. By evening, protein intake should already be well distributed. Try a moderate portion of fish, lean meat or legumes alongside vegetables. Eat slow-digesting protein before bed. Studies show consuming casein protein before sleep – the slow-digesting protein found naturally in dairy – supports overnight muscle repair. One-half cup of cottage cheese or a glass of milk before bed is a practical, evidence-backed way to put science to work.



To find more protein-rich solutions to power your day, visit MULUProtein.

Tart Cherry Cottage Cheese Smoothie

Servings: 2

1 cup MULU low-fat cottage cheese

1 frozen banana, peeled

3/4 cup frozen tart cherries

1 tablespoon ground flaxseed

1 cup low-fat milk

1 tablespoon nut butter

water

In blender, blend cottage cheese, banana, cherries, ground flaxseed, milk and nut butter on high speed until completely smooth, 45-60 seconds.

If smoothie is too thick, add water, 2 tablespoons at a time, and blend to preferred texture.

Pour into two glasses and serve or pour into sealed jar or container and refrigerate overnight; stir or shake well before drinking.

Nutritional information per serving: 310 calories; 35 g carbohydrates; 22 g protein; 10 g fat.



Air Fryer Cottage Cheese Toast

Servings: 2

1 cup MULU low-fat cottage cheese

2 slices sourdough bread

2 teaspoons hot honey

2 teaspoons chili crunch

Preheat air fryer to 400 F.

Spread 1/2 cup cottage cheese onto each slice of sourdough bread.

Transfer slices into fryer basket. Cook about 7 minutes, or until cottage cheese is golden, bubbly and lightly set.

Remove toast from air fryer. Drizzle 1 teaspoon hot honey and 1 teaspoon chili crunch over each slice and serve.

Nutritional information per serving: 295 calories; 38 g carbohydrates; 19 g protein; 6 g fat.



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