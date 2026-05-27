Professor, Department of English, University of Calgary

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Clara A.B. Joseph is Calgary Poet Laureate, 2026–2028, and a professor of English at the University of Calgary, with an adjunct appointment in Classics and Religion. Her scholarship and creative work bring together South Asian religion, Christianity, postcolonial studies, public culture, poetry and literary theory.

She is the author of Christianity in India: The Anti-Colonial Turn (2019), The Agent in the Margin: Nayantara Sahgal's Gandhian Fiction (2008), and the poetry collections M/OTHER (2024), Dandelions for Bhabha (2018), and The Face of the Other (2016). Her recent scholarly book, India's Nonviolent Freedom Struggle: The Thomas Christians (1599–1799), revisits anti-colonial struggle through Christian, caste and colonial histories.

As poet laureate, she is interested in poetry as civic listening and as a way for cities to attend to memory, language and belonging.

2020–present Professor, University of Calgary

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