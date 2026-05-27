Saintquant Launches Free AI Trading Bot Trial To Meet Rising Demand For Automated Investing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As financial markets grow faster, more data-driven, and increasingly difficult to navigate manually, more investors are turning to AI-powered automation to manage their portfolios. In 2026, demand for AI stock trading bots, automated investing platforms, and passive income strategies continues to accelerate particularly among retail investors who want consistent market participation without the burden of full-time monitoring. SaintQuant is solving this issue with its new platform.









Investor Behavior Is Shifting Toward Automation

The way individuals approach investing is fundamentally changing. Rather than relying on constant chart monitoring, manual execution, and emotional decision-making, a growing segment of retail investors is moving toward intelligent, system-driven solutions.

Market data and search behavior in 2026 reflect growing interest in:

AI stock trading bots for beginners

Automated investing without manual execution

Passive income strategies powered by machine learning

Set-and-forget portfolio management tools



This shift reflects a deeper transition: from active, time-intensive trading toward algorithmic execution that runs on the investor's behalf continuously, without fatigue or emotional interference.

A More Accessible Approach to Automated Investing

SaintQuant's AI trading platform is built to close the gap between institutional-grade quantitative strategies and the everyday retail investor. Until recently, systematic algorithmic trading required developer expertise, custom-built infrastructure, and access to expensive data feeds. SaintQuant removes every one of those barriers.