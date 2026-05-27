WHES To Showcase Its Latest ESS Solutions At SNEC PV+ 2026
Products Highlights:
- WHES OS AI+EMS Platform PC-G3 C&I All-in-One ESS High Voltage LFP Stackable Battery Box Single-Phase Hybrid Inverter PP-T2 Residential ESS
The PC-G3 C&I All-in-One ESS (125kW/261kWh) integrates 314Ah LFP cells in a compact 1.5m2 footprint, supporting up to 24-unit on-grid parallel scaling. With per-cell isolation, UL9540A certified packs, and three-layer fire suppression, its end-to-end active safety architecture ensures zero thermal propagation. The integrated AI-powered EMS enables peak arbitrage, demand response, and dynamic capacity expansion across a −30°C to 55°C operating range at under 65dB.
The High Voltage LFP Stackable Battery Box (8–32kWh) features 314Ah cells with fewer inter-cell connections for superior lifecycle consistency, plus plug-and-play mixed-battery support and single-point fault isolation. Built-in heating module enables operation down to −20°C, while integrated aerosol fire suppression and key gas detection deliver comprehensive built-in safety protection.
The Single-Phase Hybrid Inverter (3.6–6kW) supports 200% PV oversizing, AFCI arc protection, rapid shutdown, and <25dB ultra-quiet operation with an IP66 rating. The PP-T2 (5–15kW/8–32kWh) enables 5-unit parallel expansion up to 160kWh, 200% PV input, and 110% unbalanced output.
WHES's proprietary energy management platform, WHES OS EMS, is embedded across its full range of C&I ESS. It combines AI-powered edge control with cloud-based SaaS to accurately forecast PV generation and load demand, dynamically optimizing charging and discharging strategies.
At SNEC 2026, WHES will unveil its new WHES AI Agent. Designed to think, explain, and adapt, the AI Agent understands user intent, interprets complex energy and market conditions, and autonomously generates optimal operating strategies, moving energy systems beyond rule-based automation toward truly autonomous value creation.
The Booth 6.1H B110 will feature an AI strategy interaction zone, where visitors can input real-world scenarios and instantly visualize 24-hour revenue forecasts, load curves, and storage strategies.
About WHES
WHES is a leading provider of digital and intelligent commercial and industrial energy storage solutions. Leveraging its energy management algorithms and full-stack technology framework, WHES offers advanced energy storage solutions to customers worldwide.
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