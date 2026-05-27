DU Students Continue Protest Against Exam On Bakrid Festival Despite HC's 'Reschedule' Order

Talking to IANS, Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Vice President Rahul Jhansla said: ''We had put up a request for this yesterday. There was a protest by the students. We followed the legal method and went to the court."

He said that the court has issued an order that students who do not want to give their exams tomorrow can give their exams after July 4. However, the DUSU Vice President said that so far, the DU administration has not issued an official statement regarding this.

"This clearly reflects bias on the part of the DU administration," he alleged.

Jhansla highlighted that exams are being conducted despite the Bakrid festival being declared a gazetted holiday.

Minnat, a BA History (Hons.) student, said it is "very unfair" for those students who celebrate the festival.

The student, who herself belongs to the Muslim community, said: "We cannot imagine an exam being held on Holi, Diwali or any other festival. It is a direct attempt to marginalise the minority community. Rescheduling exams in DU is not a big thing, but now the authorities are not even ready to hear us."

She complained that when students tried to protest against the issue, they were "attacked and assaulted".

Moreover, she said that the authorities did not respond to any emails or messages.

Another Muslim student, Huda, who is pursuing a BA in Political Science from Jesus and Mary College, said that the festival is a holiday for the university officials, but exams are being conducted for students.

"There are many problems with the date sheet. They have planned an exam on a gazetted holiday," she told IANS.

"Students were dragged out of the Controller of Examinations office and were not allowed to meet the proctor."

"It is a blatant discrimination against a community," the student alleged.

Meanwhile, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, on Wednesday, urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to postpone the exams. He alleged that the Delhi University is being "biased" to Muslim minorities.

In a post on X, Owaisi said: "@dpradhanbjp kindly ensure that the exams are postponed, @UnivofDelhi is showing their biased attitude towards Muslim Minorities will they also say the same thing when festival of other communities are celebrated."