Andrew Scott Is Proud Of His Tiny Appearance In 'Saving Private Ryan'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 27 (IANS) Actor Andrew Scott has shared that he is proud of his tiny appearance in the Tom Hanks-starrer 'Saving Private Ryan'.

The Irish actor, 49, made the remark as he spoke about his early career role recalling how he appeared briefly as“Soldier on the Beach” in Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning 1998 war epic, reports 'Female First UK'.

He revealed his pride in being part of a sequence that“went down in movie history”. Andrew said told The Hollywood Reporter,“I had one line or something, and Tom Hanks rolled over me, and I was very happy to be there”.

He added,“It was an extraordinary thing, it was my first time being on a set of that enormity, and I feel very proud that I got to be a tiny part of that. It's a sequence that's gone down in movie history”.

As per 'Female First UK', Andrew, who has since become internationally recognised through roles in Fleabag, Sherlock, All of Us Strangers and Ripley, appeared during Saving Private Ryan's famous D-Day landing sequence at Omaha Beach alongside Tom Hanks.

The actor's comments come as he stars in another Second World War drama, Pressure, centred on the tense days leading up to the Normandy landings.

Andrew has recently attracted widespread acclaim for his emotionally charged performances across film and television, particularly following the success of Netflix thriller Ripley and the critical response to All of Us Strangers opposite Paul Mescal.

'Saving Private Ryan' is widely regarded as one of the most influential modern war films ever made. Inspired partly by the story of brothers Edward Niland, Preston Niland, Robert Niland and Frederick 'Fritz' Niland during the second world war, the film followed Captain John H. Miller, played by Tom, as he led a mission to retrieve Private James Francis Ryan, portrayed by Matt Damon, after Ryan's brothers were believed to have been killed in combat.

Andrew is now starring in Pressure, based on David Haig's 2014 stage play about the final hours before D-Day. The film focuses on the debates between General Dwight D. Eisenhower and meteorologist Captain James Stagg over whether weather conditions would allow the Allied invasion of Normandy to proceed.