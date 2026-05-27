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Trident Resources Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:13 AM EST - Trident Resources Corp.: Announced assay results for 8 diamond drill holes from the 2026 winter drill program at the Contact Lake Gold Project in northern Saskatchewan. All eight holes reported herein were collared on the ice at Contact Lake to target gold mineralization in the BK3 Zone, an area that hosts broad mineralized intervals with well-developed, high-grade gold cores several hundred metres to the east-northeast of the previous mine workings. Trident Resources Corp. shares O are trading up 32 cents at $4.64.
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