Jpmorgan May Spend $20B On An Acquisition
"There might be, in the next couple of years, a chance to put $10 [billion] or $20 billion to work buying something," Dimon said at a New York financial conference, adding that the firm is on the lookout. Such a deal would be the biggest during Dimon's 20 years as JPMorgan Chase's CEO.
JPMorgan Chase is today one of the largest financial services firms, with a market cap of around $800 billion. In recent years, it has largely expanded organically, though it acquired First Republic Bank in 2023 during the regional banking crisis.
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