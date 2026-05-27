Ph.D. Fellow, Center for Constitutional Democracy, Indiana University

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Alemayehu Fentaw Weldemariam is a scholar of peace and conflict resolution, constitutional design and constitutional law, and constitutional and political theory with a regional focus on the Horn of Africa. He has published extensively on the Horn of Africa's regional peace and security, Ethiopian constitutional law, and foreign affairs and national security policy, bringing together legal analysis, political theory, and historical inquiry.

He holds LLB from Addis Ababa University, MS from the Carter School of Conflict Analysis and Resolution at George Mason University in Arlington, Virginia, where he also studied philosophy, and MA from the European University for Peace Studies, where he studied with Johan Galtung at the Friedensburg Schlaining (Peace Castle) in Stadtschlaining, Austria. He was a Fellow of the Salzburg Global Seminar in Peacemaking and Peacebuilding at Schloss Leopoldskron in Salzburg and read the Great Books at St. John's College in Annapolis, Maryland.

He has taught various courses in law and international affairs at Jimma University and Mekelle University in Ethiopia, at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, and in the Government Department at Suffolk University in Boston. He is currently a doctoral candidate at Indiana University, with a major field in constitutional law and constitutional design and minor fields in political philosophy and African Studies.

–present PhD Fellow, Center for Constitutional Democracy at Indiana University, Bloomington, USA, Indiana University



2016 George Mason University, Master of Science

2009 European University Center for Peace Studies, Master of Arts 2005 Addis Ababa University, LLB

2023 Ethiopia, 2022 Global Review of Constitutional Law, Richard Albert, David Landau, Pietro Faraguna, and Guilia De Rossi Andrade, ISBN-:978-1-7374527-5-1. Spinsored by the Constitutional Studies Program at the University of Texas at Austin, Published by EUT Edizioni Universita di Trieste

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