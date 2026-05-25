Tejashwi Yadav Targets Bihar CM Over Law And Order, Women's Safety

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 25 (IANS) Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, on Monday sharply criticised the NDA government in Bihar over the state's law and order situation, alleging that women, children, and ordinary citizens are increasingly feeling unsafe.

In a strongly worded statement uploaded on his official X handle, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader questioned the state government over reports of missing children and rising crimes against women.

Referring to official figures, Tejashwi Yadav claimed that 8,681 children had reportedly gone missing in Bihar within the last month and alleged that nearly 85 per cent of them were girls.

He argued that the figures raise serious concerns regarding the safety of women and children in the state.

The Leader of the Opposition further alleged that incidents of rape, gang rape, robbery, murder, theft, and daylight dacoities were increasing across districts under the present administration.

Launching a direct attack on Samrat Choudhary, Tejashwi Yadav accused the government of failing to effectively control crime despite claims of modern technology and AI-based surveillance systems.

He also referred to recent incidents involving crimes against students and women, including the reported murder of a NEET aspirant and allegations involving molestation and attempted kidnapping of a minor student in Patna.

According to Tejashwi Yadav, these incidents reflected what he described as a weakening of law enforcement and growing fear among residents, particularly women studying or living away from their home districts in Patna.

The RJD leader also cited the“NAARI 2025” report, claiming that Patna had emerged as one of the least safe cities for women.

In his statement, Tejashwi urged the state government to focus on concrete administrative measures to enhance public safety rather than engage in political rhetoric and social media campaigns.

He asserted that the opposition would continue to raise issues related to the safety and security of women and children in Bihar and hold the government accountable on matters of law and order.