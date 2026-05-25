CBI Arrests Official In Jammu For Taking Rs 4,500 Bribe

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Junior Assistant, working in the office of an Superintending Engineer in Jammu for demanding a bribe of Rs 4,500 to clear a pension seeker's application, an official said on Monday.

Junior Assistant Mohd. Usman, working in the office of the Superintending Engineer, Public Health Engineering Mechanical Urban Circle, Narwal, was arrested on Monday, said a CBI statement.

The CBI registered the instant case on Sunday against Usman based on a complaint alleging that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 4,500 from the complainant for processing and clearing the pension case of the complainant.

The accused had shared a QR Code through WhatsApp for receiving the alleged bribe amount, the CBI said.

The CBI laid a trap on Sunday and caught the accused for receiving the bribe amount from the complainant through QR code.

In another case probed by the CBI, a special court in Chennai convicted a private software company, its Managing Director and CEO, along with two other private individuals, in connection with a bank fraud case involving fraudulent loans amounting to Rs 1.24 crore, officials said.

The verdict was delivered by the CBI Court in Chennai on Friday after completion of the trial.

According to officials, the convicted company is Palpap Ichinichi Software International Ltd., while the convicted individuals include the company's Managing Director and CEO, Senthil Kumar, along with private persons P.A. Sasi Kumar and P. Thanjai Chezian.

The court sentenced Senthil Kumar, Sasi Kumar and Thanjai Chezian to five years of rigorous imprisonment each. In addition to the jail term, the three convicts were collectively fined Rs 11.7 lakh.

The court also imposed a separate fine of Rs 1.2 lakh on the company, M/s Palpap Ichinichi Software International, said a CBI statement.

The case was originally registered by the CBI on November 14, 2008, following a complaint filed by the State Bank of India in Chennai.