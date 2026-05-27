Extreme Steel Inc. Highlights Growing Complexity Of Federal Construction And The Importance Of Integrated Delivery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINCHESTER, Va., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Steel Inc. (ESI), a leader in the architectural and structural steel industry, is highlighting the increasing complexity of federally funded construction projects and the need for coordinated execution across sourcing, compliance and delivery. These projects are critical to U.S. infrastructure, security and public institutions, requiring a higher standard of accountability and performance.

“Federal construction requires a higher level of discipline and execution,” says Jeff Shiring, partner and EVP, ESI.“Material traceability, labor coordination and documentation are all interconnected. When those elements are not aligned, projects face delays, added cost and increased risk.”

Federal projects are governed by established regulatory frameworks that shape how work is performed. Requirements tied to the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR), domestic sourcing under the Build America, Buy America Act and prevailing wage standards under the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts influence procurement, fabrication and field execution. These projects differ from private-sector work by requiring strict adherence to security, safety and compliance standards, along with coordination across multiple agencies and stakeholders.

Additional factors such as environmental regulations, project labor agreements and formal quality control standards further increase complexity. Material sourcing must be verified, labor properly classified and compensated, and documentation maintained throughout the project lifecycle. Misalignment between engineering, fabrication and erection can quickly introduce delays and compliance challenges.

“From a financial and operational standpoint, integration is critical,” says George Skaros, Interim CEO/CFO of ESI.“When teams operate within a unified system, it improves visibility, reduces risk and ensures projects stay on track in highly regulated environments.”

Through its vertically integrated model, ESI aligns engineering, detailing, fabrication, logistics and erection under one coordinated system. This approach strengthens traceability, improves efficiency and supports consistent execution across complex steel projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

“Building American Excellence means delivering work that meets the highest standards of quality, coordination and accountability,” adds Shiring.“Our focus is on execution from start to finish.”

About Extreme Steel Inc.

Headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, ESI revolutionizes structural steel solutions with smart technologies and unmatched expertise. ESI is committed to setting and exceeding the standards of excellence in the architectural and structural steel industry – with the right tools, the right ideas and the right people. ESI puts safety first, which accounts for a supportive, creative and professional work environment and a job done right. Visit

Media:

Brittany Tedesco

CPR Marketing

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