Invalda INVL Dividend Payment Procedure For The Year 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 30 April 2026 the General Shareholders Meeting of Invalda INVL (identification code 121304349, address Gyneju str. 14, Vilnius, Lithuania) decided to allocate EUR 1.00 dividend per share.

Dividends will be paid to the shareholders who were shareholders of Invalda INVL at the end of the tenth business day following the day of the General Shareholders Meeting that adopted a decision on dividend payment, i.e. on 15 May 2026.

From 28 May 2026 the dividends will be allocated in the following order:

- to the shareholders, whose Invalda INVL shares are accounted by a financial brokerage company or credit institutions, which provide securities accounting services, the amount of dividend, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders' account held with a respective financial brokerage company or credit institution;

- to the shareholders whose Invalda INVL shares on behalf of the company are accounted by the authorised custodian AB Artea Bank, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders' account with Lithuanian commercial bank as indicated by the shareholders (requests for transfer of dividends to the account specified by the shareholder can be submitted to the nearest customer service department of AB Artea Bank).

Procedure for dividends taxation for the year 2025:

- dividends paid to natural persons–residents of the Republic of Lithuania and natural persons residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Personal income tax of 15%;

- dividends paid to legal entities of the Republic of Lithuania and legal entities–residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding corporate income tax of 17%, unless otherwise provided for by the laws. If dividends are paid to legal entities (such as a brokerage firm or a credit institution) that will distribute the dividends to their final recipients and have not disclosed their lists of shareholders to the company, a 17% corporate income tax rate will apply.

Further information:

Raimondas Rajeckas, CFO of Invalda INVL

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