Silversky Forms Strategic Partnership With Torq To Advance AI-Driven Security Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership reinforces SilverSky's focus on operational security beyond compliance requirements, leveraging Torq's AI SOC Platform to accelerate investigation, response, and SOC execution.









FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SilverSky, a leading provider of managed security, MXDR, and advisory services for regulated and high-consequence organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with Torq, the established agentic security operations leader, to advance SilverSky's security operations model through the Torq AI SOC Platform that enables teams to triage, investigate, and respond to threats faster.

The partnership reflects SilverSky's belief that compliance establishes the baseline, but operational security is what truly reduces risk. For organizations facing regulatory, audit, and customer-driven security requirements, controls must do more than exist. They must be actively monitored, investigated, and acted upon with speed, consistency, and accountability.

After conducting an extensive proof of concept across AI SOC automation platforms, SilverSky selected Torq for its abilities to combine AI-driven investigation, response orchestration, and transparent human oversight across the security operations lifecycle. These capabilities strengthen SilverSky's ability to help customers move beyond static visibility toward more decisive, operationally mature security execution.

“SilverSky is making a deliberate investment in the backend platform that powers our security operations,” said Thomas Neclerio, President of MDR and CISO at SilverSky.“We conducted an extensive proof of concept across AI SOC automation platforms and selected Torq because we believe they are a leader in the industry and the right strategic partner for where modern SOC operations are headed. In today's urgent threat environment, time is critical. Reducing time to detection and time to response directly strengthens how we protect our customers. Leveraging Torq helps SilverSky adopt best-in-class technology, advance our operational capabilities, and stay ahead of an increasingly complex threat landscape.”

By integrating Torq into its security operations strategy, SilverSky is strengthening a managed security model built for organizations that need more than alerts, dashboards, or audit readiness. The partnership supports faster, more scalable SOC execution while preserving the experienced human judgment, transparency, and operational accountability customers rely on.

“SilverSky understands that modern security operations require more than alerts and fragmented tools,” said Eldad Livni, CINO and Co-Founder of Torq.“The Torq AI SOC Platform combines agentic AI, contextual reasoning, and autonomous execution to help organizations respond faster, operate more intelligently, and strengthen resilience across the threat lifecycle. SilverSky's focus on disciplined execution, customer outcomes, and compliance-aware security delivery makes this a strong strategic partnership. Together, we're helping organizations build AI-driven security operations that are faster, smarter, and more resilient.”

About SilverSky

SilverSky is a trusted cybersecurity partner with decades of experience securing regulated and high-consequence organizations. Through Professional Services, Managed Security Services, and Managed Extended Detection and Response, SilverSky helps customers assess risk, operate critical security controls, and detect and respond to threats with greater clarity and confidence. The company takes an environment-first, flexible-by-design approach that builds on customer investments while delivering the operational rigor required to reduce risk over time.

About Torq

Torq is transforming cybersecurity with the Torq AI SOC Platform. Torq empowers enterprises to instantly and precisely detect and respond to security events at scale. Torq's customer base includes major multinational enterprise customers, including Abnormal Security, Armis, Check Point Security, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inditex (Zara, Bershka, and Pull & Bear), Informatica, Kyocera, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Telefónica, Valvoline, Virgin Atlantic, and Wiz.

Media Contact

Vlad Krause

Marketing Coordinator

SilverSky

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