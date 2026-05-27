Circana Introduces Social Commerce Solution To Decode Social Sales Performance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC today announced the launch of its innovative Social Commerce solution. The new offering from Circana provides brands with unparalleled daily insights into the rapidly growing social commerce landscape, a channel previously unmeasured by traditional point-of-sale data collection methods.

As the social selling space accelerates to become a significant sales and engagement channel, Circana's solution addresses a critical blind spot for brands and manufacturers. Built from the ground up using Circana's proprietary methodology, the solution delivers comprehensive data and analysis, empowering clients to navigate and succeed on social commerce platforms. It offers a transparent and flexible view of performance, enabling users to understand market dynamics, product engagement, and competitive landscapes.

The Social Commerce solution delivers powerful capabilities across three key areas: measurement, discovery, and analysis. Product and shop performance can now be measured with Circana's industry-leading brand and manufacturer attributes. This approach facilitates the discovery of emerging trends, identification of top-selling product, and recognition of new opportunities for innovation. Ultimately, the solution enables deep analysis, empowering strategic decision-making based on a combination of volumetric, sentiment, and engagement metrics.

“We are excited to bring much-needed clarity to the social commerce channel,” said Jeremy Allen, chief commercial officer for Circana.“Our clients need a reliable way to measure performance, understand trends and capitalize on the immense opportunity within this space. This solution leverages our deep industry expertise and advanced data science to provide the actionable insights they need to accelerate demand and win in this dynamic environment.”

Circana's Social Commerce solution provides a complete view of the market, helping clients understand shop performance, optimize pricing, ensure supply chain integrity and spot trends. Retailers can act on these trends by identifying emerging brands to welcome into their stores, promoting discovery and driving traffic. By integrating product performance data with engagement metrics like ratings, reviews and follower growth, Circana provides a 360-degree perspective that can be used as a stand-alone tool or concurrently with other Circana solutions.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana's predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana's Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.

CONTACT: Shelley Hughes Circana +1 312-731-1782...