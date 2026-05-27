Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Illinois Chicago

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Dr. Taylor Starnes is a board-certified ophthalmologist who specializes in comprehensive ophthalmology, cataract surgery, and corneal surgery. Dr. Starnes completed his ophthalmology residency at UIC, where he served as co-chief resident, followed by a fellowship in Cornea and External Disease at UIC.

One of Dr. Starnes' primary areas of practice is cataract surgery. His goal is to collaborate with his patients on their surgical plan in order to optimize their vision after surgery. He offers toric lenses to correct astigmatism, when needed. He also offers multifocal lens implantation to help his patients see at all distances without glasses. Dr. Starnes is certified on the LensX laser, which enables him to perform laser-assisted cataract surgery.

As a cornea specialist, Dr. Starnes also treats patients with a wide variety of corneal problems, including dry eye, infections, keratoconus, and corneal swelling. He performs full-thickness and partial-thickness corneal transplantation procedures for patients with vision loss due to corneal disease.

Dr. Starnes' research interests include improving treatment for inflammatory corneal diseases, improving outcomes from cataract surgery, and improving surgical training for ophthalmology residents and fellows.

–present Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Illinois Chicago

Experience