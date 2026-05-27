Clinical Assistant Professor of Education, Health and Behavior Studies, University of North Dakota

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Lee Ann Rawlins Williams, PhD, CRC, CFLE, HS-BCP is a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Education, Health & Behavior Studies at the University of North Dakota, where she serves as Program Director of the Undergraduate Rehabilitation and Human Services Program. Her work integrates rehabilitation counseling, disability inclusion, teacher and community mental health, and interdisciplinary human services education, with an emphasis on resilience and recovery.

Dr. Williams brings extensive academic and professional experience in rehabilitation, including blindness and low vision services, general rehabilitation counseling, human resource training and development, education, and mental health. Her scholarship has increasingly focused on disaster preparedness, recovery, and resilience, particularly examining how experiences of loss, displacement, and disruption affect mental health, educational systems, aging populations, and individuals with disabilities. She explores how technology, accessibility, and community-based supports can strengthen continuity of care and participation during crises.

A recognized leader in the rehabilitation profession, Dr. Williams has held leadership roles at the local, state, regional, national, and international levels. She currently serves as President of the National Rehabilitation Counseling Association (NRCA). Her work includes peer-reviewed publications, invited international presentations, and co-authorship of two books on case and caseload management in rehabilitation. She is committed to advancing ethical practice, inclusive design, and global collaboration across education and rehabilitation to build resilient systems and support vulnerable populations.

–present Clinical Assistant Professor and Program Director, Rehabilitation and Human Services, University of North Dakota



2003 University of Tennessee, Knoxville, PhD, Human Development

1998 University of Tennessee, Knoxville, MS, Rehabilitation Counselor Education 1997 University of Tennessee, Knoxville, BS, Human Services



International Association of Rehabilitation Professionals (IARP)

National Rehabilitation Counseling Association (NRCA)

National Council on Family Relations (NCFR)

American Psychological Association (APA)

National Council on Aging (NCOA)

Inter-agency Network for Education in Emergencies (EiE) NGO Committee on Aging, United Nations, New York

ExperienceEducationProfessional Memberships