Toobit Introduces +1 VIP Status Upgrade For Transferring Traders

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces an upgrade to its VIP Program, introducing a status match channel for high-volume traders.

Traders on other exchanges can now migrate their current VIP tier to Toobit, skipping traditional volume requirements to access lower trading fees immediately.

Toobit's status transfer process requires minimal documentation and is managed on the Toobit VIP Program page. To transfer their VIP status, traders simply submit their Toobit UID, contact details, and a screenshot of their 30-day trading history from their current exchange.

Once reviewed, approved traders are placed into their corresponding Toobit VIP tier and receive an automatic one-level upgrade, immediately lowering their trading fees without the need to meet upfront volume thresholds.

The Toobit VIP Program scales across seven levels (VIP 0 to VIP 6), offering progressive cost reductions as traders ascend the brackets. At the highest tier, traders can reduce their fees down to 0.0125% for spot maker transactions and 0.0060% for futures maker transactions.

Beyond trading costs, the program provides broader asset utility and community integration, including higher allocations on Toobit Launchpad, enhanced APR on Toobit Earn, 1-on-1 priority support, and access to members-only networking events and private industry gatherings.

The update arrives amid an industry-wide push to capture high-volume trading accounts. There is currently a concentration of liquidity across centralized venues, with a small segment of institutional and VIP users contributing roughly 80% of total exchange trading volumes.

To capture this user segment, major platforms have recently initiated tier adjustments, including lowering select VIP entry volume thresholds by nearly 80%. By offering an immediate status match and a one-level upgrade, the Toobit VIP Program capitalizes on this shifting liquidity environment by removing the upfront cost of venue diversification.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange is built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

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