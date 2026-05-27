CTERA Appoints Tal Sarfaty To Lead Cybersecurity Strategy, As Gartner Identifies Growing Gap In Enterprise Resilience With The Gartner Market Guide For Cyberstorage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Citi senior cybersecurity executive to lead CTERA's cyber strategy, as enterprises shift toward next-gen storage-layer cyber resilience

New York, NY, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA, a leading provider of intelligent data management, today announced the appointment of Tal Sarfaty as SVP of Cybersecurity, alongside the launch of a broader cyberstorage leadership initiative aimed at advancing enterprise cyber resilience at the data layer.

The Gartner® Market Guide for Cyberstorage (February 2026) formally defines cyberstorage as an emerging category and includes CTERA as a Representative Vendor among Platform-Native Cyberstorage Solutions. The report outlines seventeen features a cyberstorage platform should deliver including anomaly detection, immutable snapshots thus providing enterprises with a structured framework for evaluating cyberstorage readiness.

Cyberstorage reflects a fundamental shift in how enterprises protect data, moving beyond traditional backup and recovery toward active defense at the storage layer. According to Gartner, cyberstorage "addresses a growing gap in enterprise resilience by adding active cyber detection directly at the storage layer."

This shift has been driven by the evolution of the threat landscape over the past decade. Traditional perimeter-based security strategies have proven insufficient as ransomware and other attacks increasingly penetrate enterprise networks. The result is a growing emphasis on defense-in-depth and zero trust architectures, where no device is automatically trusted and every connection is continuously validated. Storage sits at the center of this transformation, holding an organization's most critical data assets and can no longer remain a passive layer.

As ransomware and data-centric attacks increasingly target production systems, recovery infrastructure, and storage control planes, organizations are rethinking what cyber resilience means in practice. The focus is shifting from recovery speed alone to recovery confidence ensuring that restored data is clean, trusted, and safe to reintroduce into production. Gartner notes that "the challenge has shifted from determining what data can be recovered to determining whether the recovered data can be trusted and safely reintroduced into production."

Tal Sarfaty joins CTERA following his tenure at Citi as Senior Vice President and Head of Cyber Security Innovation, where he led strategic initiatives across cyber defense, enterprise resilience, and innovation in large-scale regulated environments. His appointment reflects CTERA's commitment to bringing enterprise customer perspective directly into its cybersecurity strategy including firsthand experience navigating the storage security challenges facing large, regulated organizations today.

"Next-generation storage systems are no longer focused on recovery," said Tal Sarfaty, SVP of Cybersecurity at CTERA. "The storage layer is the last line of defense for data. It needs to proactively identify and prevent attacks, thereby avoiding the need for recovery. If we do end up needing to recover, we also must ensure that we can restore only what is necessary and that we can trust the data being brought into production."

At CTERA, Tal will lead the cybersecurity strategy across product direction, market education, and customer engagement, with a focus on helping enterprises operationalize cyberstorage capabilities such as active detection, containment, and recovery assurance.

CTERA's cyberstorage capabilities reflect a security-first architecture built over nearly two decades, with several differentiated capabilities now central to its platform:



Behavioral ransomware detection at the edge. CTERA's Ransom Protect AI model operates purely on behavioral analysis, no signatures, no internet connectivity required. Enforced at the edge, it can block attacks within seconds, identify zero-day threats, and protect customers even if they are running older product versions.

Honeypot-based stealer detection. CTERA deploys honeypot technology that has been proven to identify and stop stealer malware in real time, adding a critical layer of defense against credential and data theft attacks.

Air-gapped, immutable audit logs and surgical recovery. Audit logs are sent to an immutable, air-gapped location, enabling selective rollback with the ability to identify precisely which files a specific user or IP address modified or encrypted, and reverting only those changes without touching unaffected data. Zero Trust architecture. Every edge device is treated as untrusted. If a remote site is compromised, it cannot be used as a vector to attack the broader storage estate which is a meaningful architectural distinction from many alternatives in the market.

"Tal brings deep experience from some of the most demanding enterprise environments," said Oded Nagel, CEO at CTERA. "He will help translate the emerging cyberstorage category into practical, real-world capabilities for our customers."

CTERA's inclusion in the Gartner Market Guide for Cyberstorage as a Representative Vendor among Platform-Native Cyberstorage Solution we feel reflects this architectural approach.

Looking ahead, CTERA is extending its cybersecurity investment across several fronts simultaneously which include expanding AI-driven defenses, addressing the emerging risk of quantum computing, and building toward leadership in an increasingly complex global regulatory landscape. With agentic AI rapidly transforming enterprise environments and raising new data security concerns, CTERA is committed to closely monitoring these developments and responding with purpose-built capabilities.

Download a complimentary copy of the Gartner Market Guide for Cyberstorage:

Gartner, Market Guide for Cyberstorage, By Vishesh Divya, 23 February 2026

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About CTERA

CTERA is the global leader in the integrated data intelligence market enabling organizations of all sizes to efficiently and effectively manage, protect, and leverage their data across highly distributed environments. With a foundation built on security, scale, and seamless integration, the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform empowers organizations to align their data management strategies to continuously deliver against today's business needs and tomorrow's vision.

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for CTERA +1 (410) 658-8246...