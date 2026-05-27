Canadian Speaker And Purpose & Personal Power Expert Corliss Rassyle Helps People Stop Waiting And Lead Their Lives

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The founder of LEAD Conference Canada brings decades of lived experience to a growing movement built on personal power, authentic leadership, and purpose-driven living

For decades, Corliss Rassyle did everything she was supposed to do. She built businesses, earned titles, raised a family, and checked every box a successful life was meant to require. And still, something was missing. It wasn't until her forties - facing divorce, financial hardship, and a collapsing business as a single mother of three - that she discovered the truth she now teaches to audiences across North America: true leadership has nothing to do with a title or an achievement. It begins from the inside out, and it is available to every single person willing to claim it.

Today, Rassyle is a bestselling author, international speaker, certified coach, podcast host, and founder of LEAD Conference Canada. Through her company, Corliss Co., she has built a platform centered on a belief that is as simple as it is radical: every person already holds the power to lead their own life - and the world changes when they choose to use it.

“The moment you begin leading yourself, your life begins moving in a new direction.”

A Story That Changed Everything

Rassyle grew up on a farm in small-town Saskatchewan - humble beginnings that gave her a work ethic she would draw on for the rest of her life. For her first four decades, she pursued external markers of success with fierce determination. Each achievement brought a temporary rush, followed by the same quiet question:“Is this it?”

The answer came not through more achievement, but through loss. When her marriage ended and her business faltered, Rassyle was left asking who she was without the titles and identity she had spent years constructing. What followed was not a collapse - it was an awakening. She turned inward, did the hard work of self-discovery, and came out the other side with something no external success had ever given her: a clear sense of who she was and what she was here to do.

Her own timeline is perhaps the most compelling proof of everything she teaches. At 40, she started over - determined to do it differently. At 41, she bought her own home. At 45, she changed careers. At 46, she launched Corliss Co. At 47, she published her first bestselling book. At 49, she became a podcast host.

At 53, she founded LEAD Conference Canada and developed the Called to LEAD certification program. At 54, she became a professional speaker. Every milestone arrived not in spite of the difficult years - but because of them.

“The past doesn't define you. It's made you who you are and prepared you for what's next.”

A Framework Built in the Fire of Real Life

At the heart of Rassyle's work is a five-step process developed through decades of personal experience, professional training, and coaching thousands of individuals. It is not a program borrowed from a textbook - it is a framework forged from what actually works.

The first step is taking full responsibility for who you are - not in a self-blame sense, but in the most empowering sense possible. Rassyle calls this real leadership: the recognition that you are the author of your own story and the only one who can decide what gets written next. The second step is owning the power already within you - reclaiming what most people have quietly given away to their circumstances, their history, or their fears, and using it with intention to become the best version of themselves. The third step is becoming genuinely proud of the impact you make on the world around you, as personal transformation begins to ripple outward into relationships, community, and work.

The fourth step expands that impact further - guiding individuals to fulfill their purpose and contribute at a larger scale, showing up as the full expression of who they are meant to be. The result is a life of purpose, lived intentionally and led from within. Not a perfect life - but a life that belongs fully to the person living it.

“The work is not about fixing yourself. It's about becoming more of the person you already are.”

A Movement, Not Just a Business

The name Corliss Co. carries deliberate meaning. The“Co.” represents the five pillars at the heart of everything Rassyle does: Conferences, Coaching, Connection, Community, and Conversations. Together, they form an ecosystem designed not just to inspire, but to equip individuals with the tools and support they need to lead their lives forward - and to find others on the same journey.

The flagship expression of that vision is LEAD Conference Canada - Canada's only premier immersive two-day personal growth conference, returning for 2026 on November 13–14 at TCU Theatre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Drawing thousands of attendees from across the country, LEAD is designed from the ground up to be transformative rather than transactional. Attendees leave not just with notes and takeaways, but with a different relationship to themselves and a clarity about the life they want to lead.

"Every year, people come to LEAD at some kind of crossroads," Rassyle says. "Maybe they're rebuilding after a loss. Maybe they've achieved everything they set out to and still feel empty. Maybe they just know there is more for them and haven't yet figured out how to get there. That's who this is for. And if I can help even one person in that room find their way back to themselves - everything is worth it. Because the Power of One is real.”

Early Bird tickets for LEAD Conference Canada 2026 are now on sale at .

“You'll find motivation with purpose - it's really that simple.”

In a crowded personal development landscape, Rassyle stands out for one simple reason: she has lived everything she teaches. The struggles she speaks about are her own. The transformation she guides others through is one she walked herself. That authenticity is something her clients and audiences feel immediately - the difference between being inspired by someone and being truly seen by them.

Her goal, she says, is always to leave people with three things: hope for what is possible, restored belief in themselves, and practical strategies they can apply the moment they walk out the door. For Rassyle, the work is never about fixing people. It is about helping them become the person who creates a better life - on their terms, from the inside out.

"I started over after 40," she reflects. "I built something I'm proud of after most people would have said it was too late. And I did it by learning to lead myself first. That's the only thing I've ever tried to teach - because it's the only thing that actually works."



About Corliss Rassyle

Corliss Rassyle is a Canadian bestselling author, international speaker, certified personal development coach, podcast host, and the founder of LEAD Conference Canada. As a Purpose & Personal Power Expert, she helps individuals own their power, become their best selves, and lead lives of meaning and contribution. She is the founder of Corliss Co. - a platform built on the five pillars of Conferences, Coaching, Connection, Community, and Conversations. LEAD Conference Canada 2026 takes place November 13–14 at TCU Theatre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Early Bird tickets are now on sale at .

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