Point-Of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Size, Share, 2034
|Company
|Recent Activity
|Timeline
|Focus
|Value
|HemoSonics
|Growth Funding
|September 2025
|HemoSonics secured growth financing to accelerate development of advanced viscoelastic point-of-care coagulation diagnostic platforms and expand hospital-based critical care testing infrastructure.
|USD 5 Million
|CoaguSense
|Strategic Investment
|March 2026
|CoaguSense expanded investments in connectivity-focused and AI-enabled point-of-care coagulation monitoring technologies to strengthen decentralized anticoagulation management and home-based testing capabilities.
|Undisclosed
|Market Metric
|Details & Data (2025-2034)
|2025 Market Valuation
|USD 1.58 Billion
|Estimated 2026 Value
|USD 1.66 Billion
|Projected 2034 Value
|USD 2.58 Billion
|CAGR (2026-2034)
|5.62%
|Study Period
|2022-2034
|Dominant Region
|North America
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Key Market Players
|Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Sekisui Diagnostics LLC (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Werfen S.A. (Spain)
Rising Demand for Rapid Bedside Coagulation Assessment and Expanding Use of Anticoagulant Therapies Drives Market
The increasing burden of trauma cases, cardiovascular emergencies, and critical care admissions is significantly driving demand for point-of-care coagulation testing devices across hospitals and emergency departments. These systems enable rapid clotting assessment, support immediate anticoagulation management, and reduce dependence on centralized laboratory workflows during time-sensitive interventions. Growing utilization in operating rooms, intensive care units, and ambulatory surgical centers is accelerating adoption of portable analyzers capable of delivering faster decision-making and streamlined patient monitoring, thereby significantly driving point-of-care coagulation testing devices market growth.
The expanding global use of anticoagulant therapies for atrial fibrillation, deep vein thrombosis, and cardiac disorders is further increasing demand for decentralized coagulation monitoring technologies. Point-of-care systems are increasingly utilized for routine INR monitoring, personalized dose management, and home-based coagulation assessment to improve patient convenience and treatment continuity. Rising preference for connected healthcare infrastructure and portable diagnostic workflows is strengthening market expansion globally. For example, Roche continues expanding digital coagulation monitoring integration within decentralized anticoagulation management.Market Restraints
Variability in Hematocrit Levels Interfering with POC and High Susceptibility of Point-of-Care Coagulation Devices Restrain Market
A major restraint in the point-of-care coagulation testing devices market is the impact of abnormal hematocrit levels on testing accuracy during critical care and anticoagulation monitoring. Variations in red blood cell concentration can distort electrochemical and microfluidic clotting measurements, particularly in neonatal, anemic, and dialysis patients. This creates concerns regarding result reliability during emergency decision-making and dosage adjustments. Consequently, hospitals often require additional laboratory confirmation, limiting complete reliance on portable coagulation testing.
Portable coagulation analyzers frequently face performance variability when monitoring patients receiving heparin and direct oral anticoagulant therapies during emergency and perioperative care. Drug-induced alterations in clotting pathways can interfere with rapid bedside measurements, creating inconsistencies in coagulation interpretation and anticoagulation dosage assessment. This limitation is particularly challenging in cardiac surgery, stroke management, and intensive care applications where precise coagulation monitoring is critical. Consequently, clinicians often depend on centralized laboratory confirmation, restricting broader confidence in decentralized coagulation testing adoption.Market Opportunities
Expansion of Decentralized Programs and Emergence of Smartphone-connected Devices Offer Growth Opportunities for Point-of-care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Players
A key point-of-care coagulation testing devices market growth opportunity across homecare and outpatient settings. Increasing preference for remote patient monitoring and reduced hospital dependency is accelerating adoption of portable INR and coagulation analyzers among patients receiving long-term anticoagulant therapy. Healthcare systems are increasingly supporting connected coagulation monitoring infrastructure to improve treatment continuity and reduce emergency complications. For example, Roche continues strengthening digital self-testing ecosystems for decentralized coagulation monitoring and remote anticoagulation management.
The growing development of smartphone-connected point-of-care coagulation testing devices is creating new opportunities for remote anticoagulation management and decentralized patient monitoring. These compact systems integrate wireless connectivity, mobile health applications, and cloud-based data sharing to enable real-time INR tracking outside traditional clinical environments. Demand is increasing among homecare providers and chronic anticoagulation patients seeking convenient self-testing solutions with automated physician reporting capabilities. For example, CoaguSense is advancing connected portable coagulation monitoring technology supporting digital home-based coagulation management.Market Challenges
Limited Shelf Stability of Disposable Tests and Risk of Sample Clot Formation Challenges Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Growth
Disposable coagulation testing cartridges often require tightly controlled temperature and humidity conditions to preserve reagent stability and diagnostic accuracy during storage and transport. Environmental fluctuations in ambulances, military healthcare units, and remote clinics can compromise cartridge performance and reduce testing reliability during critical coagulation assessment. Short usability periods also increase consumable wastage and inventory replacement frequency for healthcare providers. These operational and logistical limitations continue restricting broader deployment of portable coagulation analyzers.
Premature microclot formation in blood samples before cartridge processing remains a critical challenge in the point-of-care coagulation testing devices market, particularly during emergency and high-volume clinical workflows. Delays in sample application, improper handling, or inadequate mixing can alter clotting parameters and generate inaccurate bedside results. This issue is especially problematic in trauma units and operating rooms where rapid testing turnaround is essential. Consequently, repeat testing requirements increase consumable usage and operational burden across acute care settings.Point-of-care Coagulation Testing Devices Regional Outlook North America Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market
North America: Market Leadership through Adoption of Rapid Coagulation Assessment Technologies and Growing Demand for Portable Analyzers
The North America point-of-care coagulation testing devices market accounted for the largest regional share of 41.30% in 2025 due to the adoption of rapid coagulation assessment technologies across cardiac surgery centers, trauma hospitals, and air ambulance networks. The region is witnessing increasing integration of viscoelastic coagulation analyzers within massive transfusion protocols and perioperative bleeding management workflows. Expanding decentralized diagnostic infrastructure and growing deployment of portable coagulation systems across military emergency response units are accelerating demand for advanced bedside hemostasis monitoring technologies.US Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market
The US POC coagulation testing devices market was estimated to be valued at USD 587.77 million in 2025, driven by rising utilization of bedside coagulation monitoring during extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), liver transplantation, and cardiovascular interventions performed across specialized tertiary hospitals. Increasing preference for rapid anticoagulation adjustment during catheter-based structural heart procedures is additionally supporting portable analyzer adoption. For example, HemoSonics continues strengthening viscoelastic coagulation testing integration across high-acuity surgical and critical care environments throughout the US healthcare system.Canada Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market
The Canada POC coagulation testing devices market was estimated at approximately USD 65.31 million in 2025, driven by increasing demand for portable coagulation monitoring across remote provincial healthcare networks and indigenous community emergency care services. Harsh winter transport conditions and geographically dispersed populations are accelerating adoption of decentralized bedside diagnostic technologies capable of supporting immediate anticoagulation assessment outside centralized laboratories. The market is additionally benefiting from the expansion of mobile stroke management programs and critical care transport systems utilizing rapid coagulation testing workflows across rural and northern Canadian healthcare infrastructure.Asia Pacific Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market
Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Driven by Rising Cardiovascular Intervention Volumes and Expanding Regional Manufacturing of Compact Coagulation Analyzers
The Asia Pacific point-of-care coagulation testing devices market is expected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period, driven by increasing adoption of coagulation monitoring across rapidly expanding emergency care and surgical infrastructure in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Rising cardiovascular intervention volumes, growing critical care investments, and increasing preference for portable diagnostics in overcrowded tertiary hospitals are accelerating market expansion. Expanding regional manufacturing of compact coagulation analyzers is additionally improving affordability and accessibility across emerging Asia Pacific healthcare systems.China Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market
The China point-of-care coagulation testing devices market was estimated at approximately USD 92.36 million in 2025, due to the rapid modernization of hospital emergency departments and the increasing integration of portable coagulation testing technologies within high-volume cardiovascular and stroke treatment centers. Domestic diagnostic manufacturers are scaling production of compact coagulation analyzers across major medical technology hubs in Shenzhen and Suzhou, improving local device availability. Government-driven hospital digitalization initiatives are further accelerating demand for rapid bedside coagulation assessment technologies across Tier-1 and Tier-2 healthcare institutions throughout China.Japan Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market
The Japan POC coagulation testing devices market was valued at USD 68.88 million in 2025, led by increasing demand for ultra-rapid coagulation monitoring within advanced cardiovascular surgery and aging-care infrastructure. Japanese hospitals are strongly adopting compact viscoelastic coagulation systems to support precision anticoagulation management during minimally invasive cardiac interventions and robotic surgeries. High prevalence of elderly anticoagulated patients and Japan's workflow-focused hospital automation ecosystem are further accelerating integration of portable coagulation analyzers. FIndia Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market
The India point-of-care coagulation testing devices market was estimated to be valued at USD 8.53 million in 2025, driven by increasing deployment of portable coagulation analyzers across railway hospital networks, highway trauma stabilization centers, and high-volume liver transplant institutes in cities such as Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi. Rising anticoagulation monitoring demand associated with rheumatic heart disease and dialysis-linked clotting complications is further accelerating adoption. For example, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences continues expanding advanced coagulation monitoring capabilities within critical care and transplant management workflows.Point-of-care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Segmentation Analysis By Product Type
By product type, the devices segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.97% during the forecast period, as hospitals are increasingly adopting compact viscoelastic analyzers for real-time bleeding assessment during cardiac and transplant surgeries. Rising deployment of portable coagulation systems across emergency transport units and decentralized ICUs is further accelerating segment expansion.
The consumables segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period, driven by rising utilization of single-use coagulation cartridges in emergency and surgical settings requiring rapid turnaround testing. Expanding adoption of cartridge-based microfluidic systems and reagent-sensitive bedside coagulation assays across decentralized healthcare environments is further supporting strong segment growth.By Test Type
In 2025, prothrombin time/INR accounted for a share of 53.29% in the point-of-care coagulation testing devices market, by test type. This growth is driven by widespread utilization in anticoagulation therapy monitoring, particularly among atrial fibrillation and cardiac valve replacement patients. Increasing adoption of portable INR analyzers in homecare and outpatient settings, along with growing demand for rapid bedside anticoagulation assessment during emergency and surgical procedures, further support segment growth.
The viscoelastic tests segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period due to increasing adoption in cardiac surgery, liver transplantation, and trauma-related massive transfusion management. Expanding integration of portable viscoelastic analyzers within operating rooms and critical care protocols is further strengthening segment growth across advanced surgical and emergency care settings.By Technology
Electrochemical detection accounted for the largest technology segment with a share of 56.84% in 2025 due to its ability to deliver ultra-fast clotting measurements through low-volume capillary blood sampling and highly miniaturized biosensor architectures. Increasing integration of electrochemical sensing with Bluetooth-enabled home coagulation monitoring platforms is further strengthening segment dominance.
The optical detection segment is expected to have the fastest growth in the end-use segment, registering a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing adoption of high-sensitivity clot visualization technologies in transplant surgery and neonatal critical care.By End User
In 2025, hospitals & clinics accounted for a share of 52.01% in the point-of-care coagulation testing devices market, by end user. They serve as primary centers for cardiac surgeries, trauma stabilization, anticoagulation monitoring, and intensive care coagulation assessment. High patient inflow, increasing bedside diagnostic adoption, and growing integration of rapid coagulation analyzers within emergency and perioperative workflows are strengthening segment dominance globally.
The diagnostic laboratories segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period due to increasing demand for reflex coagulation testing in complex anticoagulation cases and rising outsourcing of specialized hemostasis analysis from smaller hospitals. Growing adoption of laboratory-integrated digital coagulation workflows and requirement for high-volume batch processing capabilities are further supporting segment expansion.Competitive Landscape
The Point-of-care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Competitive Landscape is Moderately Consolidated, With Leading Diagnostics and Medical Technology Companies Competing Across Portable Inr Monitoring, Viscoelastic Testing, and Rapid Bedside Coagulation Analysis Segments. Major Players, Including F. Hoffmann-la Roche, Abbott Laboratories, and Siemens Healthineers Dominate Through Strong Diagnostic Portfolios, Connected Healthcare Platforms, and Global Hospital Partnerships. The Point-of-care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Ecosystem is Shaped by Innovations in Microfluidic Cartridges, Ai-enabled Coagulation Analytics, Wireless Data Integration, and Decentralized Anticoagulation Monitoring Technologies. Emerging Companies Are Focusing on Compact Home-based and Smartphone-connected Coagulation Testing Solutions.List of Key and Emerging Players in Point-of-care Coagulation Testing Devices Market
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Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)
Sekisui Diagnostics LLC (US)
Abbott Laboratories (US)
Werfen S.A. (Spain)
Sysmex Corporation (Japan)
Diagnostica Stago SAS (France)
Haemonetics Corporation (US)
HemoSonics LLC (US)
Helena Laboratories Corporation (US)
CoaguSense Inc. (US)
Micropoint Bioscience Inc. (China)
Accriva Diagnostics Inc. (US)
Medtronic plc (Ireland)
BD (US)
Terumo Corporation (Japan)
Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)
Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)
bioMérieux SA (France)
September 2025: HemoSonics received US FDA 510(k) clearance to expand its Quantra Hemostasis System with QStat Cartridge for peripartum obstetric procedures, strengthening its point-of-care viscoelastic coagulation testing applications in bleeding management.Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 1.58 Billion
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 1.66 Billion
|Market Size in 2034
|USD 2.58 Billion
|CAGR
|5.62% (2026-2034)
|Base Year for Estimation
|2025
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Forecast Period
|2026-2034
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Product Type, By Test Type, By Technology, By End User
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM
|Countries Covered
|US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia
Download Free Sample Report to Get Detailed Insights.Point-of-care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Segments By Product Type
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Devices
-
Handheld Systems
Benchtop Systems
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Prothrombin Time/INR
Activated Clotting Time
Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time
Viscoelastic Tests
Others
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Electrochemical Detection
Optical Detection
Mechanical/Viscoelastic Sensing
Ultrasound-based Resonance
-
Hospitals & Clinics
Diagnostic Laboratories
Blood Banks & Transfusion Centers
Others
-
North America
Europe
APAC
Middle East and Africa
LATAM
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