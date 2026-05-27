Point-Of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Size, Share, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Point-of-care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis The point-of-care coagulation testing devices market size was valued at USD 1.58 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1.66 billion in 2026 to USD 2.58 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America accounted for the largest point-of-care coagulation testing devices market share of 41.30% in 2025. Point-of-care coagulation testing devices are portable diagnostic systems used to rapidly assess blood clotting parameters near the patient setting, enabling immediate clinical decision-making during surgeries, anticoagulant therapy monitoring, emergency care, and critical care management. These devices help reduce laboratory turnaround time and improve treatment efficiency through real-time coagulation analysis. The point-of-care coagulation testing devices market demand is driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, increasing use of anticoagulant therapies, and growing need for rapid diagnostic testing in emergency and surgical settings. Expanding adoption in intensive care units, technological advancements in portable coagulation analyzers, and increasing preference for decentralized healthcare and home-based monitoring are further supporting market growth across hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory care centers. Point-of-care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Key Takeaways The North America point-of-care coagulation testing devicesmarket accounted for the largest regional share of 41.30% in 2025. The Asia Pacific point-of-care coagulation testing devicesmarket is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period. Based on product type, the consumables segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period. Based on test type, prothrombin time/INR accounted for a share of 53.29% in 2025. Based on technology, the optical detection segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period. Based on end user, hospitals accounted for a share of 52.01% in 2025. The US point-of-care coagulation testing devicesmarket size was valued at USD 587.77 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 619.74 million in 2026. The Japan point-of-care coagulation testing devicesmarket size was valued at USD 68.88 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 74.87 million in 2026. Impact of AI on the Point-of-care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Artificial intelligence is transforming the point-of-care coagulation testing devices market by improving diagnostic accuracy, real-time clinical decision-making, and personalized anticoagulation management across emergency, surgical, and critical care settings. The point-of-care coagulation testing devices industry analysis showcases that AI-enabled data analytics, predictive algorithms, and connected diagnostic platforms help healthcare providers interpret coagulation parameters faster. This reduces testing errors and optimizes patient monitoring workflows. The following companies are leveraging AI in POC coagulation testing device technologies: Hoffmann-La Roche utilizes AI-driven diagnostic analytics and connected digital health platforms to support rapid interpretation of coagulation testing data and improve anticoagulation therapy management in clinical settings. Siemens Healthineers integrates AI-enabled laboratory informatics, predictive analytics, and smart workflow automation technologies to enhance efficiency and clinical accuracy in point-of-care coagulation diagnostics. Abbott Laboratories leverages machine learning algorithms, cloud-connected diagnostic ecosystems, and intelligent data management technologies to improve real-time coagulation monitoring and decentralized patient care workflows. Point-of-care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Trends Shift toward Integrated AI-powered Viscoelastic Analytics AI-integrated viscoelastic analytics presents a key point-of-care coagulation testing devices market trend. AI-integrated analytics are increasingly being adopted in trauma centers and cardiac surgery units to predict intraoperative bleeding risks in real time. These platforms combine machine learning algorithms with thromboelastographic data to identify abnormal clot formation patterns before critical deterioration occurs. Growing integration of AI-assisted coagulation interpretation with surgical workflow platforms is improving transfusion management efficiency, perioperative decision-making, and rapid hemostatic assessment across high-acuity healthcare environments. Shift toward Cartridge-based Microfluidic Coagulation Platforms The shift toward compact cartridge-based microfluidic coagulation analyzers is a major market trend in intensive care and emergency medicine due to their ability to deliver rapid clotting assessments using minimal blood volumes. These systems integrate lab-on-chip technology with automated digital calibration to reduce operator variability during bedside testing. Companies such as Microvisk Technologies are advancing microfluidic INR monitoring platforms to support decentralized diagnostics, faster anticoagulation monitoring, and workflow optimization across ICUs, ambulatory settings, and emergency care. Point-of-care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Investment and Funding Analysis The point-of-care coagulation testing devices market forecasts increasing investment activities to support innovation in rapid diagnostics, decentralized patient monitoring, and AI-enabled coagulation analysis technologies. Companies are focusing on expanding portable testing capabilities, strengthening hospital and homecare diagnostic infrastructure, and accelerating development of connected coagulation monitoring platforms. Following are some major funding and investment activities undertaken by companies in 2025: Key Investment and Funding Activities in Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market, 2025

Company Recent Activity Timeline Focus Value HemoSonics Growth Funding September 2025 HemoSonics secured growth financing to accelerate development of advanced viscoelastic point-of-care coagulation diagnostic platforms and expand hospital-based critical care testing infrastructure. USD 5 Million CoaguSense Strategic Investment March 2026 CoaguSense expanded investments in connectivity-focused and AI-enabled point-of-care coagulation monitoring technologies to strengthen decentralized anticoagulation management and home-based testing capabilities. Undisclosed

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 1.58 Billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 1.66 Billion Projected 2034 Value USD 2.58 Billion CAGR (2026-2034) 5.62% Study Period 2022-2034 Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Sekisui Diagnostics LLC (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Werfen S.A. (Spain)

Market SummaryPoint-of-care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Rapid Bedside Coagulation Assessment and Expanding Use of Anticoagulant Therapies Drives Market

The increasing burden of trauma cases, cardiovascular emergencies, and critical care admissions is significantly driving demand for point-of-care coagulation testing devices across hospitals and emergency departments. These systems enable rapid clotting assessment, support immediate anticoagulation management, and reduce dependence on centralized laboratory workflows during time-sensitive interventions. Growing utilization in operating rooms, intensive care units, and ambulatory surgical centers is accelerating adoption of portable analyzers capable of delivering faster decision-making and streamlined patient monitoring, thereby significantly driving point-of-care coagulation testing devices market growth.

The expanding global use of anticoagulant therapies for atrial fibrillation, deep vein thrombosis, and cardiac disorders is further increasing demand for decentralized coagulation monitoring technologies. Point-of-care systems are increasingly utilized for routine INR monitoring, personalized dose management, and home-based coagulation assessment to improve patient convenience and treatment continuity. Rising preference for connected healthcare infrastructure and portable diagnostic workflows is strengthening market expansion globally. For example, Roche continues expanding digital coagulation monitoring integration within decentralized anticoagulation management.

Market Restraints

Variability in Hematocrit Levels Interfering with POC and High Susceptibility of Point-of-Care Coagulation Devices Restrain Market

A major restraint in the point-of-care coagulation testing devices market is the impact of abnormal hematocrit levels on testing accuracy during critical care and anticoagulation monitoring. Variations in red blood cell concentration can distort electrochemical and microfluidic clotting measurements, particularly in neonatal, anemic, and dialysis patients. This creates concerns regarding result reliability during emergency decision-making and dosage adjustments. Consequently, hospitals often require additional laboratory confirmation, limiting complete reliance on portable coagulation testing.

Portable coagulation analyzers frequently face performance variability when monitoring patients receiving heparin and direct oral anticoagulant therapies during emergency and perioperative care. Drug-induced alterations in clotting pathways can interfere with rapid bedside measurements, creating inconsistencies in coagulation interpretation and anticoagulation dosage assessment. This limitation is particularly challenging in cardiac surgery, stroke management, and intensive care applications where precise coagulation monitoring is critical. Consequently, clinicians often depend on centralized laboratory confirmation, restricting broader confidence in decentralized coagulation testing adoption.

Market Opportunities

Expansion of Decentralized Programs and Emergence of Smartphone-connected Devices Offer Growth Opportunities for Point-of-care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Players

A key point-of-care coagulation testing devices market growth opportunity across homecare and outpatient settings. Increasing preference for remote patient monitoring and reduced hospital dependency is accelerating adoption of portable INR and coagulation analyzers among patients receiving long-term anticoagulant therapy. Healthcare systems are increasingly supporting connected coagulation monitoring infrastructure to improve treatment continuity and reduce emergency complications. For example, Roche continues strengthening digital self-testing ecosystems for decentralized coagulation monitoring and remote anticoagulation management.

The growing development of smartphone-connected point-of-care coagulation testing devices is creating new opportunities for remote anticoagulation management and decentralized patient monitoring. These compact systems integrate wireless connectivity, mobile health applications, and cloud-based data sharing to enable real-time INR tracking outside traditional clinical environments. Demand is increasing among homecare providers and chronic anticoagulation patients seeking convenient self-testing solutions with automated physician reporting capabilities. For example, CoaguSense is advancing connected portable coagulation monitoring technology supporting digital home-based coagulation management.

Market Challenges

Limited Shelf Stability of Disposable Tests and Risk of Sample Clot Formation Challenges Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Growth

Disposable coagulation testing cartridges often require tightly controlled temperature and humidity conditions to preserve reagent stability and diagnostic accuracy during storage and transport. Environmental fluctuations in ambulances, military healthcare units, and remote clinics can compromise cartridge performance and reduce testing reliability during critical coagulation assessment. Short usability periods also increase consumable wastage and inventory replacement frequency for healthcare providers. These operational and logistical limitations continue restricting broader deployment of portable coagulation analyzers.

Premature microclot formation in blood samples before cartridge processing remains a critical challenge in the point-of-care coagulation testing devices market, particularly during emergency and high-volume clinical workflows. Delays in sample application, improper handling, or inadequate mixing can alter clotting parameters and generate inaccurate bedside results. This issue is especially problematic in trauma units and operating rooms where rapid testing turnaround is essential. Consequently, repeat testing requirements increase consumable usage and operational burden across acute care settings.

Point-of-care Coagulation Testing Devices Regional Outlook North America Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market

North America: Market Leadership through Adoption of Rapid Coagulation Assessment Technologies and Growing Demand for Portable Analyzers

The North America point-of-care coagulation testing devices market accounted for the largest regional share of 41.30% in 2025 due to the adoption of rapid coagulation assessment technologies across cardiac surgery centers, trauma hospitals, and air ambulance networks. The region is witnessing increasing integration of viscoelastic coagulation analyzers within massive transfusion protocols and perioperative bleeding management workflows. Expanding decentralized diagnostic infrastructure and growing deployment of portable coagulation systems across military emergency response units are accelerating demand for advanced bedside hemostasis monitoring technologies.

US Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market

The US POC coagulation testing devices market was estimated to be valued at USD 587.77 million in 2025, driven by rising utilization of bedside coagulation monitoring during extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), liver transplantation, and cardiovascular interventions performed across specialized tertiary hospitals. Increasing preference for rapid anticoagulation adjustment during catheter-based structural heart procedures is additionally supporting portable analyzer adoption. For example, HemoSonics continues strengthening viscoelastic coagulation testing integration across high-acuity surgical and critical care environments throughout the US healthcare system.

Canada Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market

The Canada POC coagulation testing devices market was estimated at approximately USD 65.31 million in 2025, driven by increasing demand for portable coagulation monitoring across remote provincial healthcare networks and indigenous community emergency care services. Harsh winter transport conditions and geographically dispersed populations are accelerating adoption of decentralized bedside diagnostic technologies capable of supporting immediate anticoagulation assessment outside centralized laboratories. The market is additionally benefiting from the expansion of mobile stroke management programs and critical care transport systems utilizing rapid coagulation testing workflows across rural and northern Canadian healthcare infrastructure.

Asia Pacific Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Driven by Rising Cardiovascular Intervention Volumes and Expanding Regional Manufacturing of Compact Coagulation Analyzers

The Asia Pacific point-of-care coagulation testing devices market is expected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period, driven by increasing adoption of coagulation monitoring across rapidly expanding emergency care and surgical infrastructure in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Rising cardiovascular intervention volumes, growing critical care investments, and increasing preference for portable diagnostics in overcrowded tertiary hospitals are accelerating market expansion. Expanding regional manufacturing of compact coagulation analyzers is additionally improving affordability and accessibility across emerging Asia Pacific healthcare systems.

China Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market

The China point-of-care coagulation testing devices market was estimated at approximately USD 92.36 million in 2025, due to the rapid modernization of hospital emergency departments and the increasing integration of portable coagulation testing technologies within high-volume cardiovascular and stroke treatment centers. Domestic diagnostic manufacturers are scaling production of compact coagulation analyzers across major medical technology hubs in Shenzhen and Suzhou, improving local device availability. Government-driven hospital digitalization initiatives are further accelerating demand for rapid bedside coagulation assessment technologies across Tier-1 and Tier-2 healthcare institutions throughout China.

Japan Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market

The Japan POC coagulation testing devices market was valued at USD 68.88 million in 2025, led by increasing demand for ultra-rapid coagulation monitoring within advanced cardiovascular surgery and aging-care infrastructure. Japanese hospitals are strongly adopting compact viscoelastic coagulation systems to support precision anticoagulation management during minimally invasive cardiac interventions and robotic surgeries. High prevalence of elderly anticoagulated patients and Japan's workflow-focused hospital automation ecosystem are further accelerating integration of portable coagulation analyzers. F

India Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market

The India point-of-care coagulation testing devices market was estimated to be valued at USD 8.53 million in 2025, driven by increasing deployment of portable coagulation analyzers across railway hospital networks, highway trauma stabilization centers, and high-volume liver transplant institutes in cities such as Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi. Rising anticoagulation monitoring demand associated with rheumatic heart disease and dialysis-linked clotting complications is further accelerating adoption. For example, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences continues expanding advanced coagulation monitoring capabilities within critical care and transplant management workflows.

Point-of-care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Segmentation Analysis By Product Type

By product type, the devices segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.97% during the forecast period, as hospitals are increasingly adopting compact viscoelastic analyzers for real-time bleeding assessment during cardiac and transplant surgeries. Rising deployment of portable coagulation systems across emergency transport units and decentralized ICUs is further accelerating segment expansion.

The consumables segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period, driven by rising utilization of single-use coagulation cartridges in emergency and surgical settings requiring rapid turnaround testing. Expanding adoption of cartridge-based microfluidic systems and reagent-sensitive bedside coagulation assays across decentralized healthcare environments is further supporting strong segment growth.

By Test Type

In 2025, prothrombin time/INR accounted for a share of 53.29% in the point-of-care coagulation testing devices market, by test type. This growth is driven by widespread utilization in anticoagulation therapy monitoring, particularly among atrial fibrillation and cardiac valve replacement patients. Increasing adoption of portable INR analyzers in homecare and outpatient settings, along with growing demand for rapid bedside anticoagulation assessment during emergency and surgical procedures, further support segment growth.

The viscoelastic tests segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period due to increasing adoption in cardiac surgery, liver transplantation, and trauma-related massive transfusion management. Expanding integration of portable viscoelastic analyzers within operating rooms and critical care protocols is further strengthening segment growth across advanced surgical and emergency care settings.

By Technology

Electrochemical detection accounted for the largest technology segment with a share of 56.84% in 2025 due to its ability to deliver ultra-fast clotting measurements through low-volume capillary blood sampling and highly miniaturized biosensor architectures. Increasing integration of electrochemical sensing with Bluetooth-enabled home coagulation monitoring platforms is further strengthening segment dominance.

The optical detection segment is expected to have the fastest growth in the end-use segment, registering a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing adoption of high-sensitivity clot visualization technologies in transplant surgery and neonatal critical care.

By End User

In 2025, hospitals & clinics accounted for a share of 52.01% in the point-of-care coagulation testing devices market, by end user. They serve as primary centers for cardiac surgeries, trauma stabilization, anticoagulation monitoring, and intensive care coagulation assessment. High patient inflow, increasing bedside diagnostic adoption, and growing integration of rapid coagulation analyzers within emergency and perioperative workflows are strengthening segment dominance globally.

The diagnostic laboratories segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period due to increasing demand for reflex coagulation testing in complex anticoagulation cases and rising outsourcing of specialized hemostasis analysis from smaller hospitals. Growing adoption of laboratory-integrated digital coagulation workflows and requirement for high-volume batch processing capabilities are further supporting segment expansion.

Competitive Landscape

The Point-of-care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Competitive Landscape is Moderately Consolidated, With Leading Diagnostics and Medical Technology Companies Competing Across Portable Inr Monitoring, Viscoelastic Testing, and Rapid Bedside Coagulation Analysis Segments. Major Players, Including F. Hoffmann-la Roche, Abbott Laboratories, and Siemens Healthineers Dominate Through Strong Diagnostic Portfolios, Connected Healthcare Platforms, and Global Hospital Partnerships. The Point-of-care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Ecosystem is Shaped by Innovations in Microfluidic Cartridges, Ai-enabled Coagulation Analytics, Wireless Data Integration, and Decentralized Anticoagulation Monitoring Technologies. Emerging Companies Are Focusing on Compact Home-based and Smartphone-connected Coagulation Testing Solutions.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany) Sekisui Diagnostics LLC (US) Abbott Laboratories (US) Werfen S.A. (Spain) Sysmex Corporation (Japan) Diagnostica Stago SAS (France) Haemonetics Corporation (US) HemoSonics LLC (US) Helena Laboratories Corporation (US) CoaguSense Inc. (US) Micropoint Bioscience Inc. (China) Accriva Diagnostics Inc. (US) Medtronic plc (Ireland) BD (US) Terumo Corporation (Japan) Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan) Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) bioMérieux SA (France)

List of Key and Emerging Players in Point-of-care Coagulation Testing Devices MarketRecent Industry Developments

September 2025: HemoSonics received US FDA 510(k) clearance to expand its Quantra Hemostasis System with QStat Cartridge for peripartum obstetric procedures, strengthening its point-of-care viscoelastic coagulation testing applications in bleeding management.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.58 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 1.66 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 2.58 Billion CAGR 5.62% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Test Type, By Technology, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

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Devices Handheld Systems Benchtop Systems Consumables

Prothrombin Time/INR Activated Clotting Time Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Viscoelastic Tests Others

Electrochemical Detection Optical Detection Mechanical/Viscoelastic Sensing Ultrasound-based Resonance

Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories Blood Banks & Transfusion Centers Others

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Point-of-care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Segments By Product TypeBy Test TypeBy TechnologyBy End UserBy Region