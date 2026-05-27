MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Encouraging Early Signs of Large Gold-Copper System Identified at Kuma

May 27, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Sankamap Metals Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its inaugural drill program at the Kuma Property in the Solomon Islands. The Company has identified encouraging early signs of a potentially significant gold-copper system, including elevated surface gold values near the first drill hole and strong alteration and sulphide mineralization encountered during drilling. These results support the Company's belief that Kuma may host a large mineralized system at depth.

Highlights:

Grab samples near the initial collar location have returned samples of up to 3.0 g/t Gold (Au) as shown in Image 1. Elevated proximal water samples to drillhole are 10x Copper (Cu) over pristine levels. Drilling has currently intersected several alteration zones and in particular an intensely clay-altered zone characterized by abundant anhydrite veining and pyrite occurred at 250.0 m to 280.5 m depth. Drilling of KU26-01 is ongoing.

CEO John Florek commented:

"The combination of strong surface gold results, elevated copper values in nearby water samples, and encouraging alteration encountered in our first drill hole provides early evidence of a large and active mineralizing system at Kuma. The drilling intersected strong alteration, veining, and sulphide mineralization that are commonly associated with porphyry-related gold-copper systems. These early results support our geological model and reinforce the potential for a significant discovery at depth or nearby."







Image 1: Location of inaugural drillhole at Kuma Property.

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Figure 1. Initial drill hole at Kuma, informed by the magnetotelluric model; program targeting multiple prospective zones identified across the broader project areas.

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Image 2: KU26-01 intersected a strongly hydrothermally altered volcanic sequence characterized by abundant anhydrite and zones of significant disseminated to vein-hosted pyrite.

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Image 3: Close up of KU26-01 at 275.0 meters. Strongly hydrothermally altered volcanic sequence characterized by abundant anhydrite and zones of significant disseminated to vein-hosted pyrite.

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Discussion

This program is designed to validate our exploration model and deliver value for our shareholders (see Figure 1 ). Importantly, our work is situated within a highly prospective jurisdiction (see Figure 2 below), reinforcing the broader potential for significant discovery.

We have identified a surface rock sample grading 3.0 g/t Au at the drill site within the interpreted lithocap alteration zone. This result, together with copper values in nearby surface waters elevated by up to ten times above typical pristine background levels, further supports the prospectivity of the Kuma targets during this first phase of drilling.

Water samples collected from a nearby stream proximal to the drill area also returned anomalous geochemical values, including:

Aluminum: 4.54 mg/L Copper: 0.221 mg/L Manganese: 0.499 mg/L Iron: 3.28 mg/L

Copper concentrations in the water are considered significantly elevated relative to normal pristine background conditions, which are typically equal or below 0.02 mg/L Cu. The metal content is interpreted to be associated with pyrite-rich hydrothermal alteration and active sulfide weathering within the system.

Drilling has now intersected multiple intervals of hydrothermally altered volcanic rocks containing abundant anhydrite veining and abundant pyrite mineralization. This style of alteration is interpreted to reflect an oxidized magmatic-hydrothermal system consistent with the upper levels of a porphyry-related environment. The observed sulfide and alteration assemblage may represent part of a pyrite-rich halo or lithocap developed proximal to a potentially concealed porphyry center nearby ( see image 2 and 3 ).

Strategic Targeting at Kuma

Initial drill campaign at Kuma planned for approximately 2,000 to 3,000 meters. Focus on several priority targets with strong geophysical and geochemical signatures. Fully funded program with flexibility for expansion based on results. Geophysical anomalies coincident with lithocap features are being integrated to refine collar locations and drill orientations.

The Company's technical team has identified several compelling targets at Kuma characterized by a significant, yet untested, leached lithocap which is generally associated with epithermal and porphyry Cu-Au systems. Recent fieldwork has outlined an extensive lithocap zone marked by advanced argillic alteration, including alunite, kaolinite, and residual silica. Such lithocaps are commonly linked to high-sulfidation epithermal systems and may represent the uppermost expression of potentially mineralized hydrothermal systems at depth, often spatially associated with gold and copper mineralization. Collectively, these geological features are considered highly prospective and consistent with regional geological trends indicative of significant mineral deposit potential; however, their economic significance has not yet been determined.

The scale of mineralization encountered across the property underscores its significant discovery potential. No historical drilling has been conducted on the Kuma Property







Figure 2. The Solomon Block copper-gold trend, showing location of Sankamap's Fauro and Kuma properties, located in the Solomon Islands.

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Drilling operations are expected to continue through Q2 & Early Q3, with assay results to be released as they become available and are validated. Sankamap remains committed to conducting all exploration activities in a safe, environmentally responsible, and community-conscious manner.

Quality Assurance and Control Procedures

Water and rock sample preparation and analysis was completed at the Brisbane, Australia ALS Global Facility accredited by the National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA) and compliant with international standards ISO/IEC 17025. Rock samples were analyzed using Four acid digestion methods on 34 elements: HF-HNO3-HCIO4 acid digestion, HCL leach and ACP-AES. Gold was analyzed using the Fire Assay technique with a 50g sample under the ALS code Au-AA26. Water samples were tested using ALS drinking water schedule 3, to detect dissolved metal concentrations, general water quality identification of any potential health concerns. A secure chain of custody procedure was maintained in storing and transporting all samples. Sankamap uses industry standards for collecting samples taken on the Kuma property, internal quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) procedures were followed by ALS.

About Sankamap Metals Inc.

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) is a Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to the discovery and development of high-grade copper and gold deposits through its flagship Oceania Project, located in the South Pacific. The Company's fully permitted assets are strategically positioned in the Solomon Islands, along a prolific geological trend that hosts major copper-gold deposits; Including the nearby Newmont Corporation operated Lihir Mine, which has reported Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 310 Mt grading 2.3 g/t Au containing 23 Moz Au. Reported Mineral Resources, exclusive of Mineral Reserves, include Indicated Mineral Resources of 520 Mt grading 2.3 g/t Au containing 39 Moz Au, Measured Mineral Resources of 81 Mt grading 1.9 g/t Au containing 5 Moz Au, and Inferred Mineral Resources of 61 Mt grading 2.3 g/t Au containing 4.9 Moz Au 1. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Exploration is actively advancing at both the Kuma and Fauro properties, part of Sankamap's Oceania Project in the Solomon Islands. Historical work has already highlighted the mineral potential of both sites, which lie along a highly prospective copper and gold-bearing trend, suggesting the possibility of further, yet-to-be-discovered deposits.

At Kuma, the property is believed to host an underexplored and largely untested porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) system. Historical rock chip sampling has returned consistently elevated gold values above 0.5 g/t Au, including a standout sample assaying 11.7% Cu and 13.5 g/t Au 4; underscoring the area's significant potential.

At Fauro, particularly at the Meriguna Target, historical trenching has returned highly encouraging results, including 8.0 meters at 27.95 g/t Au and 14.0 meters at 8.94 g/t Au 5. Complementing these results are grab sample assays, including historical values of up to 173 g/t Au 5, along with recent sampling by Sankamap at the Kiovakase Target, which returned numerous high-grade copper values, reaching up to 4.09% Cu. In addition, limited historical shallow drilling intersected 35.0 meters at 2.08 g/t Au 5, further underscoring the property's strong mineral potential and the merit for continued exploration. With a commitment to systematic exploration and a team of experienced professionals, Sankamap aims to unlock the untapped potential of underexplored regions and create substantial value for its shareholders. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ ( ), under Sankamap's

1 Technical Report, 2020 (Lihir: 310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred)

2. Bougainville Copper Ltd. Annual Report, 2016 (1.5 Mt containing 16.1 Moz Au at 0.33 g/t and 4.6 Mt Cu at 0.3 % Indicated, 300 Mt containing 3.2 Moz Au 0.4 g/t and 0.7 Mt Cu Inferred)

3. Wanguo International Mining Group Limited Annual Results Announcement, 2024 (23 Mt containing 0.86 Moz Au at 1.15 g/t measured, 79 Mt containing 3.1 Moz Au at 1.2 g/t indicated, 89 Mt containing 3.3 Moz Au at 1.14 g/t inferred (191 Mt containing 7.2 Moz Au at 1.17 g/t) 13.4 Mt containing 0.59 Moz Au at 1.28 g/t Proven, 14.3 Mt containing 0.6 Moz au at 1.30 Probable (P&P 27.7 Mt containing 1.2 Moz Au at 1.29 g/t))

4. Historical grab, soil and BLEG samples from Sol Gold Kuma Review June 2015, and Sol Gold plc Annual Report 2013/2012

5. September 2010-June 2012 press releases from Solomon Gold Ltd. and Sol Gold Fauro Island Summary Technical Info 2012.

QP Disclosure

The technical content for the Oceania Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person in accordance with CIM guidelines. Mr. John Florek is in good standing with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (Member ID:1228) and a director and officer of the Company.