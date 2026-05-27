MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Lithios Beverages Formalizes Celebrity Partnership Following Authentic Discovery of Brain Fuel + Hydration

May 27, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Pressmaster DMCC

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Lithios Beverages has formalized a celebrity partnership to support an upcoming national campaign for its Brain Fuel + drink following independent discovery of the product by the team behind a household name in film and television.







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The introduction developed organically as the celebrity's team encountered Lithios Beverage products and expressed interest in the brand's performance-focused positioning and broader approach to supporting clarity, resilience, and consistent output in demanding modern environments.

As conversations evolved around the brand's broader vision and positioning, a natural alignment emerged, ultimately leading to a formalized celebrity partnership now progressing toward launch. Creative assets are currently in production, with broader visibility anticipated in the coming months.

Tina Genzer, co-founder of Lithios Beverages, said:

"People today are managing increasingly demanding schedules and high levels of responsibility, which is driving greater interest in innovation that supports clarity, stress resilience, and consistent cognitive performance. We believe this is where the market is heading, as more individuals seek meaningful ways to support sustained output in modern environments. The engagement throughout this process has been extremely encouraging, and the opportunity created through this celebrity partnership allows us to introduce Lithios to a broader audience seeking thoughtful, foundational support for focus, resilience, and performance."

Genzer added that the relationship with the celebrity's agency and team has been a particularly positive aspect of the experience.

"One of the most exciting aspects of this partnership has been how naturally the relationship developed with the celebrity and their agency. From the outset, there was strong alignment, engaging dialogue, and a shared enthusiasm for the broader vision behind Lithios. The conversations have been thoughtful, energizing, and highly engaging, reflecting a level of perspective that makes building together both meaningful and inspiring. Opportunities like this reinforce our belief that the market is increasingly ready for innovation designed to support clarity, resilience, and cognitive performance in today's high-demand lifestyles."

"It is incredibly exciting to work alongside a celebrity team that brings a forward-thinking perspective and genuine openness to innovation. There is a strong sense of shared vision and enthusiasm for what can be built together. Being aligned with individuals who think at this level creates real momentum and makes it possible to bring meaningful ideas to life in a powerful way."

Lithios Brain Fuel drink combines trace minerals, vitamins, and premium branded ingredients designed to support hydration balance, mental clarity, and sustained performance. The company positions its formulation as supporting performance through foundational nutritional support intended for real-world demands.

Alexander Genzer, co-founder of Lithios Beverages, said, "As expectations continue to increase across both professional and personal environments, individuals are becoming more intentional about supporting consistent performance. Hydration, essential minerals, and targeted nutrients play an important role in helping maintain clarity and stability throughout demanding schedules. The alignment that developed through conversations with the celebrity's team reflects growing awareness of the value of functional support designed to promote sustained cognitive performance and resilience over time. We are encouraged by the momentum we are seeing in this category and excited about the future potential this partnership represents."

The company believes increasing engagement across a wide range of individuals reflects broader momentum toward functional performance solutions positioned to support both mental and physical output in everyday life.

The partnership initiative is expected to support expanded visibility across North America as Lithios continues growing availability through e-commerce channels and selected retail placements.

Lithios Beverages is currently preparing for a capital raise to support increased production capacity, marketing initiatives, and continued expansion within the growing functional performance category.

Further campaign developments are expected to be announced as the initiative progresses. For updates and behind-the-scenes content, visit @drinklithiosbeverages on Instagram.

About Lithios Beverages

Lithios Beverages develops mineral-based hydration formulations combining trace minerals, vitamins, and premium branded ingredients designed to support clarity, resilience, and sustained performance. The company continues to expand its portfolio of functional performance products aligned with evolving consumer interest in cognitive support, stress resilience, and everyday wellness optimization.