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Miraglow Introduces Alcohol-Free Solid Perfume And Long-Lasting Body Mist Collection Now Available In Canada And USA
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vaughan, Ontario, May 27, 2026 - MiraGlow, the Vaughan, Ontario-based clean beauty brand known for its vegan and cruelty-free skincare, is now making its Fragrance Mist Collection widely available to customers across Canada and the United States. The collection, which includes the brand's flagship Vanilla Sandalwood Solid Perfume, is designed for consumers who want a sophisticated, lasting scent without alcohol, harsh chemicals, or overpowering concentration. Available exclusively at miraglow, the fragrance line ships with free delivery on orders over $70 CAD in Canada and $60 USD in the U.S.
The centerpiece of the collection is the Vanilla Sandalwood Solid Perfume, a long-lasting, travel-friendly fragrance built for everyday wear. Unlike conventional bottled perfumes, solid perfume delivers a controlled, skin-close scent that builds naturally throughout the day. The formula is alcohol-free, making it an ideal choice for those with sensitive skin or fragrance sensitivities who still want a premium scent experience. Compact and mess-free, it fits easily in a pocket, purse, or carry-on - no spillage, no restrictions at airport security.
MiraGlow's fragrance philosophy is the same as its skincare approach: clean ingredients, purposeful formulation, and results that genuinely last. The body mist collection layers seamlessly over MiraGlow skincare products, acting as the final step in a full self-care ritual. Each mist blends premium ingredients with soft, captivating aromas designed to keep wearers feeling fresh and confident all day - subtle enough for daily wear, yet memorable enough to leave an impression. The collection is suitable for all skin types and complements MiraGlow's broader lineup of skincare and body products.
Fragrance at MiraGlow is not an afterthought. The brand's position is that scent is the final layer of self-care, and it deserves the same clean standard applied to everything else on the skin. With no animal-derived ingredients and no animal testing at any stage of production, MiraGlow's fragrance line meets the same vegan and cruelty-free benchmarks that have made its skincare collection one of the most talked-about in the Canadian clean beauty space. Every purchase across the MiraGlow range also supports meaningful community initiatives that reflect the brand's "beauty with purpose" mission.
Shoppers looking to experience MiraGlow's Fragrance Mist Collection can visit miraglow to browse the full product range, read detailed ingredient information, and place an order for fast delivery across Canada and the United States. For those building a complete routine, MiraGlow recommends pairing the fragrance collection with its bestselling Vitamin C skincare line and Body + Hair range for a head-to-toe clean beauty experience. New customers are encouraged to explore the brand's expert blog and FAQ page for guidance on building a personalized routine that actually works.
The centerpiece of the collection is the Vanilla Sandalwood Solid Perfume, a long-lasting, travel-friendly fragrance built for everyday wear. Unlike conventional bottled perfumes, solid perfume delivers a controlled, skin-close scent that builds naturally throughout the day. The formula is alcohol-free, making it an ideal choice for those with sensitive skin or fragrance sensitivities who still want a premium scent experience. Compact and mess-free, it fits easily in a pocket, purse, or carry-on - no spillage, no restrictions at airport security.
MiraGlow's fragrance philosophy is the same as its skincare approach: clean ingredients, purposeful formulation, and results that genuinely last. The body mist collection layers seamlessly over MiraGlow skincare products, acting as the final step in a full self-care ritual. Each mist blends premium ingredients with soft, captivating aromas designed to keep wearers feeling fresh and confident all day - subtle enough for daily wear, yet memorable enough to leave an impression. The collection is suitable for all skin types and complements MiraGlow's broader lineup of skincare and body products.
Fragrance at MiraGlow is not an afterthought. The brand's position is that scent is the final layer of self-care, and it deserves the same clean standard applied to everything else on the skin. With no animal-derived ingredients and no animal testing at any stage of production, MiraGlow's fragrance line meets the same vegan and cruelty-free benchmarks that have made its skincare collection one of the most talked-about in the Canadian clean beauty space. Every purchase across the MiraGlow range also supports meaningful community initiatives that reflect the brand's "beauty with purpose" mission.
Shoppers looking to experience MiraGlow's Fragrance Mist Collection can visit miraglow to browse the full product range, read detailed ingredient information, and place an order for fast delivery across Canada and the United States. For those building a complete routine, MiraGlow recommends pairing the fragrance collection with its bestselling Vitamin C skincare line and Body + Hair range for a head-to-toe clean beauty experience. New customers are encouraged to explore the brand's expert blog and FAQ page for guidance on building a personalized routine that actually works.
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