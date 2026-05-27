Venhub Opens Second, Larger Las Vegas Production Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Significantly Expands Manufacturing Capacity as Commercial Demand for Company's Smart Stores Continues to Build Across Priority Verticals

LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VenHub Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: VHUB) (“VenHub” or the“Company”), a leader in fully autonomous Smart Store technology, today announced the opening of its second and larger production and assembly facility in Las Vegas. The opening significantly expands the Company's capacity to manufacture and deploy VenHub Smart Stores at scale.

The new facility marks the next milestone in the manufacturing strategy the Company highlighted in March 2026. The opening of the facility supports faster delivery of VenHub units as demand continues to build.

This milestone follows recent strategic advancements for the Company, including the extension of its agreement with LAX/Metro, a partnership with Circa Resort & Casino for a first-of-its-kind autonomous Smart Store deployment at the property, and additional agreements for new autonomous Smart Store locations across Las Vegas. These developments reflect VenHub's growing commercial momentum and strengthen the foundation for broader market rollout.

“The opening of our second production facility is a defining moment in the continuing evolution of VenHub,” said Shahan Ohanessian, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VenHub.“We are no longer preparing to scale; we are now fully equipped to meet our growing demand and scale rapidly. With demand growing, new partnerships taking shape, and our footprint expanding, this facility gives us the capacity and power to assemble and deploy our Smart Stores faster. Every Smart Store we deliver is a customer served, a partner advanced, and a step toward the future of autonomous retail we set out to address.”

VenHub continues to see growing interest from commercial partners, developers, municipalities, and destination locations seeking next-generation retail infrastructure. The Company has prioritized Smart Store deployments across the Transit & Airports; Campuses & Universities; Corporate & Government; Fuel & EV Charging; Venues & Entertainment; and Non-Fuel Convenience & Retail sectors. With increased production capability now in place, the Company is entering its next phase with strong operational momentum and a growing base of strategic opportunities.

About VenHub

VenHub designs and deploys fully autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each unit integrates robotics, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to deliver secure, high-efficiency retail in high-traffic environments. The platform enables rapid deployment, reduced operating costs, and scalable revenue generation for partners across multiple verticals. VenHub is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

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Safe Harbor Statement

VenHub Global, Inc. (“VenHub” or the“Company”) may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or financial performance in press releases, presentations, conference calls, or other communications. These statements may include words such as“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“forecasts,”“estimates,”“intends,”“plans,” or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially due to factors including, but not limited to, economic conditions, execution of business strategy, competitive dynamics, manufacturing or supply chain challenges, regulatory compliance, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

VenHub undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Contact:

Alyssa Barry, Director of VenHub IR / PR

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or

Richard Land, Alliance Advisors

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