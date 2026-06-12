Bitcoin Asia 2026 Announces First Wave Of Confirmed Hong Kong Speakers

Balaji Srinivasan, Simon Gerovich, Hugh Hendry, and Other Additional Voices from Global Finance, Policy, and Bitcoin Infrastructure Confirmed for Asia's Largest Bitcoin Conference

Nashville, TN, USA - June 11, 2026 - Bitcoin Asia 2026 today announced its first wave of confirmed speakers for the two-day conference taking place August 27–28 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The event is organized by BTC Inc. a subsidiary of Nakamoto Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA) and presented by Metaplanet.

Headlining the event is Balaji Srinivasan, founder of Network School and author of The Network State, one of the most recognized voices at the intersection of Bitcoin, technology, and sovereign network theory. Srinivasan joins a speaker lineup spanning institutional capital, legislative policy, macro finance, and Bitcoin development.

This year's programming centers on the convergence of Eastern and Western Bitcoin ecosystems at a defining moment for institutional adoption. Sessions will span macro and monetary policy, corporate treasury strategy, Bitcoin infrastructure, and the regulatory landscape across Asia.

Additional confirmed speakers include:

Dr. Hon. Johnny Ng, Kit Chong MH, JP, Member of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Bilal Bin Saqib, Pakistan's Minister of State, and Chairman of the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority Justin Sun, Ambassador and former Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO, Founder of TRON, and Advisor to WBTC and HTX Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, a leading global crypto exchange and one of the world's largest derivatives trading platforms Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, Japan's largest corporate Bitcoin holder and the Bitcoin Asia 2026 title sponsor David Bailey, CEO of Nakamoto Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA) Hugh Hendry, founder of Acid Capitalist and former global macro hedge fund manager and founder of Acid Capitalist, known for his public conversion to Bitcoin as a monetary asset Matt Cole, Chairman and CEO of Strive, a publicly traded Bitcoin treasury and structured finance company John Riggins, CEO and Co-Founder of Moon Inc, a leading operator in Hong Kong's prepaid products market Caspar Wong, CEO of Web3Labs and a key figure in Hong Kong's Bitcoin ecosystem Koji Higashi, Co-Founder of Diamond Hands, a leading Bitcoin community organization in Japan

Bitcoin Asia 2026 is expected to welcome more than 10,000 attendees from 125+ countries for two days of main stage programming, investor sessions, policy dialogue, and open-source development discussions.

Additional speakers will be announced in the weeks ahead. Ticketing and other information is available at b. Press credentials can be requested at b/contact/press-pass.

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About BTC Inc.

BTC Inc. is the world's leading Bitcoin media enterprise, operating Bitcoin Magazine, the Bitcoin Conference, andBitcoin for Corporations. Through its media, events, and educational platforms, BTC Inc. delivers trusted news, research, and experiences that advance Bitcoin adoption among individuals, institutions, and enterprises worldwide Inc. is a subsidiary of Nakamoto Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA), a publicly held Bitcoin company that owns and operates a global portfolio of Bitcoin-native enterprises.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“estimate,”“project,”“predict,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“potential,”“intend,”“could,”“would,”“may,”“plan,”“will,”“seek,”“target,” or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding BTC Inc.'s business plans and strategies, including plans for new products, services, and media platforms; projected or targeted audience size, reach, impressions, and distribution; expected launch dates and production schedules; the Company's advocacy positions and the expected outcomes of industry and regulatory engagement; and the anticipated role and growth of Bitcoin-related media, events, and educational services forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve numerous assumptions and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected include, but are not limited to: (i) the volatility of Bitcoin prices and its effect on audience interest, advertiser demand, and the commercial viability of Bitcoin-focused media; (ii) changes in audience size, engagement, or platform distribution that could affect BTC Inc.'s reach or revenue; (iii) the risk that new products or services, including new media platforms, may not launch on schedule, achieve projected audience levels, or generate anticipated revenue; (iv) the risk that advocacy or industry engagement efforts may not achieve their intended outcomes; (v) dependence on third-party distribution platforms whose policies, algorithms, or terms of service may change; competition from other media companies and content providers; (vi) the evolving regulatory environment for digital assets and its potential impact on BTC Inc.'s operations, content, and audience; (vii) reliance on key personnel and creative talent; the risk that projected audience metrics, impressions, or distribution figures may not be achieved or sustained; (viii) risks associated with the integration of BTC Inc. into Nakamoto Inc.'s operations following the February 2026 acquisition; (ix) general economic conditions and their impact on advertising and events revenue; and (x) other important factors detailed in Nakamoto Inc.'s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other documents that are filed, or will be filed, with the SEC and that are or will be available on Nakamoto's website at and on the website of the SEC at Nakamoto Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA) is the parent company of BTC Inc., investors in Nakamoto Inc. common stock should be aware that the performance and risks of BTC Inc.'s media, events, and educational operations may affect the consolidated financial results, reputation, and regulatory profile of Nakamoto Inc. and its subsidiaries. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and neither BTC Inc. nor Nakamoto Inc. undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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