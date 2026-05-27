Assam Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill Becomes 3Rd BJP-Ruled State

Assam Assembly on Wednesday passed a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill after a marathon debate between the BJP-led NDA and the opposition parties. The bill seeks to establish a single civil legal framework to govern marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion. With this, Assam has become the first state in the Northeast and the third Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state in the country to pass such legislation, after Uttarakhand and Gujarat. Though Goa also has common civil law since the Portuguese colonial rule.

Key Provisions of the Bill

The bill prohibits polygamy, while setting a standardised legal age of 21 years for grooms and 18 years for brides. It proposes mandatory registration of marriages and live-in relationships, while setting defined timelines and penalties for non-compliance.

"The legislation safeguards cultural diversity by granting full freedom of ritual, allowing marriages to be solemnised through any existing religious ceremony or custom, including Vedic Bibah, Ahom Chaklong, Saptapadi, Ashirvad, Nikah, Holy Union, Anand Karaj," an official statement read.

Legislative Journey and Background

The UCC Bill was introduced on May 25 in the state assembly, proposing a ban on polygamy and making registration of live-in relationships compulsory.

State Cabinet Minister Atul Bora introduced the Uniform Civil Code Assam Bill 2026 in the Assembly on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The BJP had promised to bring in the UCC in Assam in its manifesto ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The state Cabinet had approved the Bill in its first meeting held on the 13th of this month.

Registration Rules and Penalties

The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, 2026 Bill proposes a single civil legal framework for all residents governing marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships, according to the state government.

As per the bill, marriages are required to be registered within 60 days of the ceremony, while live-in relationships must be registered within 30 days.

Deliberate failure to register marriage or divorce within the stipulated 60-day period will attract a penalty of Rs 10,000, the statement said.

Political Reactions

Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA Diganta Kalita on Wednesday praised the government for fulfilling a key election promise and described the move as historic.

"Our Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, stated previously that if we were to return to power, the implementation of the UCC would be our top priority. Today marks a truly significant--indeed, a momentous--occasion for us. This day will go down in the history of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly," Kalita said.

Exemption for Tribal Communities

Assam Transport and Bodoland Welfare Minister Charan Boro sought to allay fears regarding the impact of the bill, particularly concerning the state's diverse indigenous populations.

"There is really no cause for undue concern regarding the UCC. Because we are a tribal people, and tribal communities are completely exempt from the UCC, whatever matters currently govern us will remain intact. It seems there is no subject here that warrants any such apprehension or alarm," he said.

UCC Implementation in Other States

Uttarakhand was the first state to pass a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in February 2024, followed by Gujarat, which cleared the legislation with a majority voice vote after a marathon debate lasting over seven hours in March 2026. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)