OMNI-LITE INDUSTRIES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2026 RESULTS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CONFERENCE CALL FOR INVESTORS: MAY 28, 2026, AT 5:00 PM EDT



First Quarter 2026 Revenue of US$4.4 million, a 33% Increase Over the Year Ago Quarter

First Quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA (1) of US$858,000, 110% Over the Year Ago Quarter

Free Cash Flow (1) of US$173,000, or an Increase of 18% Compared to the Year Ago Quarter Strong First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Bookings of US$4.9 million, Resulting in Record Breaking Backlog of US$9.1 million at Quarter End

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (the "Company" or“Omni-Lite”; TSXV: OML) today reported results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026. Full financial results are available at sedarplus.

First Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2026 was approximately US$4.4 million, an increase of US$1.1 million or, 33% increase over the comparable year ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was approximately US$858,100, translating to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.6%, and as compared to approximately US$407,800 in the first quarter of 2025 and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.3%.

Net income for the quarter was US$404,000, or US$0.03 per diluted share. Free Cash Flow(1) was US$172,566, net of capital expenditures and operating lease expenses of approximately US$276,000, as compared to Free Cash Flow(1)of approximately US$146,000 in the year ago period.

Bookings in the first quarter of 2026 were approximately US$4.9 million, or a book-to-bill ratio of 1.12. As a result, the backlog at March 31, 2026, reached a historical record of approximately US$9.1 million, and a 28% increase from US$7.1 million as at March 31, 2025.

The Company's balance sheet remained strong with cash of US$3.0 million and no outstanding borrowings.

Management Comments

David Robbins, Omni-Lite's CEO, stated:“Our improved revenue and profitability in the first quarter of 2026 reflected stronger operating results at our electronics and forging operations. These improvements were partially offset by continued challenges at our casting operation, where the results do not yet fully reflect the benefits of improved pricing, as the related revenues are more heavily weighted to the second half of the year.”

Financial Summary

All figures in (US$000) unless noted.

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Investor Conference Call

Omni-Lite will host a conference call for investors on May 28, 2026, beginning at 5:00 P.M. (EDT) to discuss the First Quarter of Fiscal 2026 results and review of its business and operations. To join the conference call, dial (646) 307-1963 in the USA (toll-free), or dial (800) 715-9871 for all other countries (toll). Please call five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A replay of the conference call will be available 48 hours after the call and archived on the Company's investors page of the Company's website at for 12 months.

(1)Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation (net of lease expenses), amortization, stock- based compensation provision, gains (losses) on sale of assets, and non-recurring items, if any. Free Cash Flow is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures and lease expenses. These are non-IFRS financial measures, as defined herein, and should be read in conjunction with IFRS financial measures and they are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures used herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe the use of Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow along with IFRS financial measures enhances the understanding of our operating results and may be useful to investors in comparing our operating performance with that of other companies and estimating our enterprise.

Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are also useful tools in evaluating the operating results of the Company given the significant variation that can result from, for example, the timing of capital expenditures and the amount of working capital in support of our customer programs and contracts. We also use Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow internally to evaluate the operating performance of the Company, to allocate resources and capital, and to evaluate future growth opportunities.

Please see Q1 2026 Management Discussion and Analysis for additional notes and definitions.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. is an innovative company that develops and manufactures mission critical, precision components utilized by Fortune 100 companies in the aerospace and defense industries.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. David Robbins

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. No. (562) 404-8510 or (800) 577-6664

Email: ...

Website:

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as“plan”,“expect”,“project”,“intent”,“believe”,“anticipate”,“estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions“may” or“will” occur. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the expected future performance of the Company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward- looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, governmental regulation, including environmental consents and approvals, if and when required; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital, skilled personnel and supplies; changes in tax laws; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.