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Jordan Extends Condolences To Belgium Over Deadly School Bus-Train Collision

Jordan Extends Condolences To Belgium Over Deadly School Bus-Train Collision


2026-05-27 07:08:16
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 27 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs expressed its deepest condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Kingdom of Belgium following a school bus collision with a train in the Flanders region.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Fouad Majali affirmed Jordan's solidarity and full support for the friendly nation of Belgium during this tragic incident.

He also conveyed sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

//Petra// MF

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Jordan News Agency

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