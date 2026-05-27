Sunformance Launches To Fix Underperforming Solar Assets

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sunformance, the performance recovery division of Sunstall, has officially launched to serve solar asset owners, insurance carriers, independent power producers (IPPs), and operations and maintenance (O&M) providers whose systems are failing to meet production expectations. The company specializes in the full range of post-construction solar services - diagnostics, repair, repowering, redesign, retrofit, and insurance remediation - deployed by Sunstall's own expert field crews.

The solar industry has grown rapidly over the past two decades, but the performance of the assets left behind has not always kept pace. According to research published by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), U.S. commercial and utility-scale solar assets degrade at a median rate of 0.75 percent per year - a figure that compounds quietly over a system's 25-to-30-year lifetime. Beyond gradual degradation, many systems carry hidden deficiencies rooted in original design or installation decisions that were never identified or corrected. Asset owners frequently do not discover these issues until production shortfalls become impossible to ignore.

Sunformance was built to address this gap. The company offers solar asset owners a single, accountable partner for the full spectrum of performance recovery work: system-wide diagnostics to identify the root cause of underperformance; repair and remediation of equipment and installation defects; repowering to replace aging or failed components with modern technology; redesign and retrofit to get the most production from existing infrastructure; and insurance remediation support for assets impacted by natural disasters, severe weather, or other covered events. Sunformance serves commercial and industrial solar owners, utility-scale asset operators, asset managers, developers with underperforming portfolios, O&M providers, and insurance carriers that require a credible technical partner in the field.

Sunformance operates as a division of Sunstall, one of the most experienced solar installation companies in the United States. With more than 16 years of field experience across commercial and utility-scale projects, Sunstall brings a depth of technical knowledge to Sunformance that distinguishes it from general solar service providers. Sunformance crews are trained specifically in performance recovery work - diagnosis, repair, and repower - rather than new construction, which means they recognize the patterns of underperformance and move quickly from assessment to resolution.

“The overwhelming majority of solar assets we encounter are not performing the way their owners expect - and in most cases, the root cause isn't equipment failure. It's a design decision, an installation shortcut, or a problem that was present from day one and simply never diagnosed,” said Helge Biernath, CEO of Sunformance.“Sunformance exists because fixing solar is a specialized skill set. We built this division specifically to do it right.”

Asset owners, O&M providers, insurance carriers, IPPs, and developers interested in Sunformance's performance recovery services are invited to learn more at sunformance or contact the team directly at (415) 707-0305.