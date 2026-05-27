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Vietjet Expands To Europe With New Hanoiprague Route
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, May 27, 2026 – Vietjet has announced the launch of its new Hanoi–Prague service, marking another milestone in the airline's continued global expansion and reinforcing Asia-Europe connectivity. As the airline continues to strengthen air links between India and Vietnam and across Asia-Pacific, the new route reflects Vietjet's growing international footprint and commitment to expanding affordable global travel options.
The Hanoi–Prague route is scheduled to commence on October 10, 2026, operated by the airline's Airbus A330 aircraft via Almaty in Kazakhstan, with an initial frequency of two return flights per week on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Flights depart from Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi at 08:25 and arrive at Vaclav Havel Airport Prague at 18:55. The return service departs Prague at 20:55 and arrives in Hanoi at 16:20 the following day (all are in local times).
To celebrate the latest expansion, VietJet is offering promotional fares for the route from US$405 one-way (approx. INR34,000), inclusive of all taxes and fees. Passengers can also choose to fly in Business and SkyBoss classes – Wings for Leaders, offering premium services and enhanced comfort. Tickets are available via, the VietJet Air mobile app, and the airline's official ticket offices and agents worldwide.
Mr. Nguyen Thanh Son, CEO of VietJet, shared:“This is an important milestone in VietJet's strategy to become a global aviation group. With a new-generation fleet, modern technology, and a continuously expanding network, VietJet will soon operate many more routes to Europe, enabling passengers to conveniently connect between Europe and the Asia-Pacific. With VietJet, Europe is now closer than ever.”
VietJet plays a pioneering role in enhancing connectivity between India and Vietnam one of the fastest-growing economies in Southeast Asia and the world. The airline has built a strong network connecting India's major economic, cultural and tourism hubs, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, with Ha Noi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's top destinations.
Prague, Czech Republic's capital, is known as the“Golden City” or the“City of a Hundred Spires,” famous for its historic Gothic and Baroque architecture. Hanoi, the heart of Vietnam, blends centuries-old heritage with modern dynamism while connecting international travelers to the country's iconic historical landmarks, natural wonders, pristine beaches, and world-renowned cuisine in destinations across the country. Almaty, the largest city of Kazakhstan, is notable for its striking natural scenery at the foot of the Trans-Ili Alatau mountains. The new route is expected to offer passengers a diverse experience throughout the journey.
Flying with Vietjet, passengers can look forward to a comfortable journey aboard a modern fleet, supported by a professional and attentive crew. On board, they can enjoy a menu of freshly prepared hot meals showcasing Vietnamese cuisine-such as pho and banh mi-alongside a selection of international dishes.
About Vietjet
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. The airline currently operates 135 aircraft and has nearly 600 additional aircraft on order, including both wide-body and narrow-body aircraft. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
The Hanoi–Prague route is scheduled to commence on October 10, 2026, operated by the airline's Airbus A330 aircraft via Almaty in Kazakhstan, with an initial frequency of two return flights per week on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Flights depart from Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi at 08:25 and arrive at Vaclav Havel Airport Prague at 18:55. The return service departs Prague at 20:55 and arrives in Hanoi at 16:20 the following day (all are in local times).
To celebrate the latest expansion, VietJet is offering promotional fares for the route from US$405 one-way (approx. INR34,000), inclusive of all taxes and fees. Passengers can also choose to fly in Business and SkyBoss classes – Wings for Leaders, offering premium services and enhanced comfort. Tickets are available via, the VietJet Air mobile app, and the airline's official ticket offices and agents worldwide.
Mr. Nguyen Thanh Son, CEO of VietJet, shared:“This is an important milestone in VietJet's strategy to become a global aviation group. With a new-generation fleet, modern technology, and a continuously expanding network, VietJet will soon operate many more routes to Europe, enabling passengers to conveniently connect between Europe and the Asia-Pacific. With VietJet, Europe is now closer than ever.”
VietJet plays a pioneering role in enhancing connectivity between India and Vietnam one of the fastest-growing economies in Southeast Asia and the world. The airline has built a strong network connecting India's major economic, cultural and tourism hubs, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, with Ha Noi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's top destinations.
Prague, Czech Republic's capital, is known as the“Golden City” or the“City of a Hundred Spires,” famous for its historic Gothic and Baroque architecture. Hanoi, the heart of Vietnam, blends centuries-old heritage with modern dynamism while connecting international travelers to the country's iconic historical landmarks, natural wonders, pristine beaches, and world-renowned cuisine in destinations across the country. Almaty, the largest city of Kazakhstan, is notable for its striking natural scenery at the foot of the Trans-Ili Alatau mountains. The new route is expected to offer passengers a diverse experience throughout the journey.
Flying with Vietjet, passengers can look forward to a comfortable journey aboard a modern fleet, supported by a professional and attentive crew. On board, they can enjoy a menu of freshly prepared hot meals showcasing Vietnamese cuisine-such as pho and banh mi-alongside a selection of international dishes.
About Vietjet
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. The airline currently operates 135 aircraft and has nearly 600 additional aircraft on order, including both wide-body and narrow-body aircraft. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
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