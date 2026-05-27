U.S. Denies Visa To Lavrov's Deputy For UNSC Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzia, made the statement during a UN Security Council session on Tuesday chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Ukrinform reports citing Reuters.

Nebenzia said Alimov, who oversees matters related to the United Nations, was invited by Wang and called it "an egregious instance of disrespect" for China's U.N. presidency, especially when the topic under discussion was the U.N. Charter.

In addition, a U.N. diplomat said Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi had also been denied a visa to attend the same meeting. The main topic of the meeting was upholding the U.N. Charter and ⁠strengthening multilateral cooperation.

UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said he did not know why Araghchi failed to arrive in New York.

The U.S. Department of State, as well as the U.S. and Iranian missions to the UN, did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment. China's UN mission said it had no information regarding visa issues.

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