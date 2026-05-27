Colombia Stocks Jump 4.5% On Election Bets - Rio Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Wednesday, May 27, 2026 · Covering Tuesday May 26 session Summary Colombia stock market report: the MSCI COLCAP surged 4.48% to 2,228.30 on Tuesday May 26, its biggest single-day move in months, punching above its 200-day line in one candle just five days before the presidential vote. With public polling frozen, the rally reads as a repricing of the outcome: prediction markets show the right consolidating behind Abelardo de la Espriella, improving the runoff math against continuity candidate Iván Cepeda. It was Colombia's own story, on a day Brazil eased, with BanRep at 11.25% and a June 21 runoff the base case. The Big Three 1.

The COLCAP closed Tuesday at 2,228.30 (+4.48%, +95.51 pts) on a powerful candle that opened near 2,137 and ran to a 2,232 high. It was the strongest session in months, clearing the 200-day line and the dense moving-average cluster in a single move. 2.

The driver is the election, not the tape. With public polls frozen during the blackout before the May 31 first round, prediction markets show the conservative vote consolidating behind Abelardo de la Espriella. A unified right improves the runoff arithmetic against Iván Cepeda, the Pacto Histórico candidate who leads but cannot cross 50%. 3.

This was a Colombia-specific move: the COLCAP ran on its own catalyst, the shifting election math, while the region traded mixed. BanRep holds at 11.25%, and the rally is starting to price a market-friendly successor unlocking the long-discounted post-Petro premium. COLCAP 2,228 +4.48% First round May 31 5 days out BanRep rate 11.25% Hold Runoff June 21 Base case 02 Session Data

Metric Value Change Context COLCAP close 2,228.30 +4.48% Biggest move in months Intraday range 2,120–2,232 +95.51 pts Opened low, closed near high 200-DMA ~2,210–2,220 Cleared Reclaimed in one candle RSI (fast/slow) 58.70 / 37.61 Fast > slow Sharp thrust above midline MACD (hist/line/signal) +10.49 / −26.47 / −36.96 Line > signal Bullish cross strengthening BanRep rate 11.25% Hold Frames the peso tail First round May 31 5 days Poll blackout in effect

Source: Bolsa de Valores de Colombia (BVC), Banco de la República, Polymarket, La República, TradingView. Snapshot: May 27, 2026 06:24 UTC. Live Market IntelligenceColombia - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Colombia - Live Market Board

BVC · Bogotá

May 27, 2026 · 06:15

MSCI COLCAP · benchmark 2,228.30+4.48% L 9.02day rangeH 9.05

Market breadth · 9 names 78% advancing

7 ▲ advancing2 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / COP 3,663 +0.85%

Brent crude 93.25 -6.36%

WTI crude 90.07 -4.07%

Sector heatmap · average move today Financials +8.07% BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP

Energy +7.29% ECOPETROL

Mining +4.87% BUENAVENTURA

Industrials +2.11% TECNOGLASS

Other -1.58% BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPER

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

176,589

-0.43%



S&P/BMV IPCMexico

69,198

+1.37%



S&P IPSAChile

10,747

-0.73%



S&P MERVALArgentina

2,924,356

+2.75%



MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,228.30

+4.48%



BVL S&P PerúPeru

19,767

+0.37%



Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume COLCAP 2,228.30 +4.48% - 9.04 9.05 9.02 4,133 USD/COP 3,663 +0.85% -11.63% 3,633 3,668 3,658 - BRENT 93.25 -6.36% +45.50% 99.58 96.96 92.88 11,887 WTI 90.07 -4.07% +47.92% 93.89 93.69 89.69 42,868 ECOPETROL 14.86 +7.29% +70.80% 13.85 14.99 13.76 6,083,925 BANCOLOMBIA 71.69 +8.82% +69.85% 65.88 71.86 67.70 500,897 GRUPO AVAL 4.66 +10.17% +64.66% 4.23 4.70 4.33 411,418 TECNOGLASS 42.03 +2.11% -52.11% 41.16 42.05 40.54 352,519 CREDICORP 351.75 +5.22% +69.37% 334.30 353.61 336.11 301,370 BUENAVENTURA 35.09 +4.87% +138.22% 33.46 35.33 33.91 768,359 SOUTHERN COPPER 189.88 +5.68% +111.26% 179.67 190.00 184.01 1,065,229

Largest moves today GRUPO AVAL4.66+10.17% BANCOLOMBIA71.69+8.82% ECOPETROL14.86+7.29% BRENT93.25-6.36% SOUTHERN COPPER189.88+5.68% CREDICORP351.75+5.22% BUENAVENTURA35.09+4.87% COLCAP2,228.30+4.48%

The session read The MSCI COLCAP rose 4.48%, with breadth positive - 7 of 9 names higher. Financials led, while Other lagged.

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03 Why It Rose Local Driver: the election math turns market-friendly

A 4.48% jump five days before a presidential vote, with polling frozen, is about the election, not the chart. With the blackout cutting off the poll flow, traders lean on prediction markets, which now show the conservative vote consolidating behind Abelardo de la Espriella. That matters because Iván Cepeda, the Pacto Histórico candidate, leads the first round in the low-to-mid 40s but cannot reach a majority, so a unified right improves the June 21 runoff arithmetic.

External Trigger: a move that stood apart from the region

What stands out is what was absent: a regional tailwind. Brazil gave back its prior bounce, yet the COLCAP detached and ran on its own, the strongest evidence the catalyst was domestic and political, not a shared relief.

§04 · Market Commentary

With polls dark, the only fresh signal is the prediction-market drift toward a consolidated right, and an index near its cycle lows responded with conviction, clearing the 200-day line that had capped it.

The caveats are the same that have capped every Colombian bounce. The rally is conditional on the polling holding, and the BBVA call for a weaker peso remains live. The binary is unforgiving: a Cepeda result near 50% reopens the downside, while the fragmented first round locking in the June 21 runoff is the bet.

05 Technical Snapshot

MSCI COLCAP Index daily, BVC. TradingView · May 27, 2026 06:24 UTC

The COLCAP at 2,228.30 has cleared the 200-day line and the moving-average cluster near 2,210 to 2,221 in a single candle, flipping the band that capped the tape for weeks into support. Momentum confirmed the move: the MACD line at −26.47 has pushed above signal −36.96 with the histogram firmly green at +10.49, a bullish cross still below zero, while RSI fast 58.70 has surged past slow 37.61 and through the midline. The thrust is strong, but with the catalyst a binary vote, it can reset on a headline.

Resistance: 2,232 (Tue high) · 2,300 (prior congestion) · 2,400 zone overhead Support: 2,210–2,221 (200-DMA) · 2,202.85 · 2,177.60 · 2,152.35 · 2,052 (trend) Invalidation: A close back below the 200-day line near 2,210 negates the breakout and reopens 2,152. 06 Forward Look May 31 · First round The defining binary; a Cepeda near 50% reopens the downside, a fragmented result is the bullish case. Through the blackout · Prediction markets With public polls frozen, the right's consolidation odds are the live signal the equity market is trading. Rolling · The peso and BBVA's call The short-COP view stays live; currency and equities can split on the same political headline. June 21 · Runoff The base case; a unified anti-Petro vote is the arithmetic the rally is starting to price. 07 Questions & Answers Why did the COLCAP jump so much? It was an election repricing. Five days before the May 31 vote, with polls frozen in a blackout, prediction markets showed the right consolidating, improving the runoff math against the continuity candidate. Why did Colombia rise while Brazil fell? Because the catalyst was domestic. There was no shared regional tailwind that day; Brazil gave back its prior bounce while the COLCAP ran on Colombia's own election calendar, the clearest sign the move was political. What is the risk to the rally? The vote itself. The bounce is conditional on the polling holding; a Cepeda result near 50% would reopen the downside, and the BBVA call warns the peso can weaken even on a market-friendly equity outcome. Verdict

Tuesday was the day the Colombian market began to price the election it wants. A 4.48% surge that cleared the 200-day line in one candle, on a day its neighbors did not rally, is the signature of a domestic political repricing, the trigger the right consolidating into a runoff that projects against the continuity candidate. The technical thrust is real, but the move is only as durable as the polling that underpins it, the binary five days away. The chart turned on the bet; the bet turns on May 31.

Related: Mon May 25 oversold bounce · The right surges late · Three-way race deep dive.

In Colombia the index is a poll the market runs every day the official ones are dark.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.

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