Kolkata Prepares To Host Main Event Of International Yoga Day This Year

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) The main event of International Yoga Day 2026 celebrations will be held in Kolkata on June 21, said Union Minister for Ayush and Health & Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav on Wednesday.

The marquee event, being organised in Kolkata this year, assumes significance as it comes on the back of the BJP sweeping to power in Bengal, after uprooting Trinamool Congress' long reign of 15 years. The event is expected to see a host of Union Ministers descending on the 'city of joy' for the International Yoga Day celebrations.

Though the Minister of State for Ayush didn't disclose details about the venue or about the Central leaders participating in the event, he said that the theme for Yoga Day celebrations this year is“Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, highlighting the role of Yoga in promoting physical health, mental well-being and healthy ageing.

He made the announcement during Yoga Mahotsav 2026, which was organised at the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Khajuraho, marking the commencement of the 25-day countdown to IDY 2026. The event, organised by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), Ministry of Ayush, witnessed the participation of thousands of yoga enthusiasts.

Addressing the gathering, Prataprao Jadhav said that Kolkata, steeped in India's traditional heritage and spiritual consciousness, will host the main celebration of IDY 2026.

He noted that the theme“Yoga for Healthy Ageing” reflects the growing importance of Yoga in promoting holistic well-being in advancing age. The Minister emphasised that Yoga represents India's ancient wisdom and plays a vital role in preventive healthcare and balanced living.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav also joined the programme virtually and stated in his video message that Yoga and Khajuraho are integral symbols of India's cultural heritage. He noted that the younger generation is increasingly embracing Yoga as part of daily life, contributing towards a healthier and more aware society.

Notably, the Yoga Day celebrations have turned into a national event ever since June 21 was picked as the International Day of Yoga by the United Nations in 2014.

The IDY raises awareness about the physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of yoga globally and is observed worldwide through group sessions.