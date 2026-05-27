BIF Hails Reforms Aimed At Nationwide Adoption Of PM-WANI Public Wi-Fi Ecosystem
The notifications are extremely significant in the overall push both from the government and by the regulator to promote PM-WANI based Public Wi-Fi ubiquitously across the country.
PM-WANI is a unique flagship initiative of the government to provide affordable, high-speed public broadband internet.
“These timely, pragmatic and consumer-centric measures will further accelerate India's digital inclusion and public broadband objective” said T.V. Ramachandran, President, BIF.
He added that“Public Wi-Fi can't scale on monthly plans alone. Bite-sized, affordable access packs will directly boost hotspot utilisation and unlock additional revenues for PDOs and PDOAs, especially in high-footfall and underserved areas, thereby improving their business case.”
First notification is advice to PDOs and PDOAs to introduce short-duration data plans (sachets) under the PM-WANI framework, which would cater to users requiring brief internet access, such as travellers, students and daily commuters, visitors in a mall/shop and other small-time users.
If adopted, this will enable improved adoption and monetisation of PM-WANI hotspots, said BIF in a statement.
The other notification amends the Guidelines of WANI framework, bringing QR-based authentication for secondary devices like laptops and tablets, letting users securely piggyback on their already-authenticated smartphones.
This would enable users to securely authenticate secondary devices. It would also improve interoperability, ease of access, and security within the PM-WANI ecosystem.
The notification further standardises SSID nomenclature across PM-WANI hotspots to ensure that all such hotspots now feature standardized "PM-WANI" branding for easy network identification, said the BIF.
“These moves are true to PM-WANI's original DNA - a light-touch, innovation-first framework open to MSMEs, VLEs, startups, kirana stores, and local businesses. PM-WANI is one of India's most important digital inclusion initiatives, with the potential to become the DPI of the connectivity layer, alongside fibre, mobile, satellite and other tech,” said Ramachandran.
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