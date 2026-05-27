Bobby Deol On 'Alpha': Always Wanted To Work With Alia, Ranbir

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol shared that he thoroughly enjoyed shooting for Alpha and had a great experience working alongside Alia Bhatt. Speaking about the film, Bobby said he had always wanted to collaborate with Alia and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. "I'm very fond of Ranbir and Alia, and I always wanted to work with both of them. With Ranbir, I did 'Animal', and now with Alia, I have now done 'Alpha'. I had the best time working with both of them," Bobby said in a statement.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, 'Alpha' stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, with Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor also featuring in pivotal parts. Calling Alpha a refreshing project, he added, "It is quite amazing that we are making an action film in India, like 'Alpha', featuring two girls doing action on screen. I like 'Alpha' a lot because it is new, it is refreshing, and a new visual for the audience to watch in theatres."

Bobby Deol on co-star Alia Bhatt's dedication

The actor also praised Alia Bhatt's dedication and preparation for the physically demanding role. "Alia is one of the most hardworking and sincere actors I've worked with. She comes to the set completely prepared, deeply invested in every scene," Deol said.

"She has never done this kind of action before, and I was amazed seeing how prepared she was for the shoot. I could see she was giving her all because action is hard to pull off, and she went for it," Bobby added.

'Action should look real and raw'

Speaking about the film's action design, Bobby credited producer Aditya Chopra and director Shiv Rawail for aiming to create grounded and realistic action sequences. "Adi and the director Shiv Rawail had a clear vision that action should look real and raw. So, it was a tough shoot for both of us, and I'm glad we have a film that everyone should sit back, relax, and hopefully enjoy thoroughly," he said.

About YRF Spy Universe's 'Alpha'

The film is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously directed the series 'The Railway Men.' It is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. 'Alpha' marks the sixth installment in the highly successful YRF Spy Universe, which already boasts blockbusters such as 'Ek Tha Tiger,' 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' 'War,' and 'Pathaan.' Alpha is set to release in theatres on July 10, 2026 worldwide. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)