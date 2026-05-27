Barry Eichengreen And Chima Simpson-Bell On Currencies That Shine

UC Berkeley professor and author Barry Eichengreen, along with IMF economists Chima Simpson-Bell and Serkan Arslanalp, track the dynamics of reserve currencies in their recent NBER paper.

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