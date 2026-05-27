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Barry Eichengreen And Chima Simpson-Bell On Currencies That Shine


2026-05-27 04:31:50
(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – When global volatility increases, so does the demand for the dollar. When countries face sanctions, they rush for gold. But while the two have been the most common reserve currencies for decades, surprising alternatives are emerging.

UC Berkeley professor and author Barry Eichengreen, along with IMF economists Chima Simpson-Bell and Serkan Arslanalp, track the dynamics of reserve currencies in their recent NBER paper.

In this podcast

The post Barry Eichengreen and Chima Simpson-Bell on currencies that shine appeared first on Caribbean News Global.

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Caribbean News Global

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