INTERPOL-Led Operation OAS Seizes More Than 3300 Firearms, 56 Tons Of Drugs In 20 Countries In The Americas

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) – Six-week Operation Orca XI led to more than 8,700 arrests across Central America, South America, and the Caribbean

WASHINGTON, USA – Twenty countries in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean seized 3,308 illegal firearms and 56 tonnes of illegal drugs in a major police operation, coordinated by INTERPOL, with the support of the Organization of American States (OAS).

Operation Orca XI was conducted from October 15 to November 30, 2025. INTERPOL led operational coordination, while the OAS facilitated regional collaboration, with funding from the European Union.

In preparation for the operation, participating countries received support to analyze firearms trafficking intelligence, develop national threat assessments, and coordinate cross-border information exchange. These efforts reflect priorities currently being advanced by OAS, within the framework of the Inter-American Convention against the Illicit Manufacturing of and Trafficking in Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, and Other Related Materials (CIFTA), which is placing renewed emphasis on strengthening criminal investigations into the origin, diversion, and trafficking of firearms, ammunition, and explosives, as a strategy to dismantle criminal organizations and disrupt organized crime.

Operation Orca XI resulted in 8,701 arrests related to firearm and drug possession or trafficking, as well as other crimes and offenses. Officers also seized nearly 200,000 rounds of ammunition, USD 256,025 in cash, and 210 vehicles.

Firearms trafficking in the region is inextricably linked to other forms of criminal activity, including drug trafficking, human trafficking, migrant smuggling, and cybercrime. The organised criminal groups and gangs behind these crimes frequently use the same trafficking routes for multiple illicit commodities.

Operation Orca XI highlighted this connection with ten participating countries also reported significant drug seizures, including:

6.9 tonnes of cocaine; 659,403 units of coca plants; 9.3 tonnes of cocaine base paste;

38.5 tonnes of marijuana; 2 tonnes of methamphetamine; 11 kg of ketamine;

OAS secretary-general Albert R. Ramdin, said:“This is what success looks like when hemispheric coordination and world-class technical and operational capacity join forces: thousands of firearms off the streets, drugs seized, and safer communities. Operation Orca XI proves that international cooperation and information sharing get results-and our security frameworks must continue delivering. The OAS stands ready to continue supporting member states with partners like INTERPOL for the benefit of the Americas.”

INTERPOL secretary-general Valdecy Urquiza, said:“The thousands of firearms removed from circulation thanks to Operation Orca XI and the significant quantities of drugs seized, represent real progress in the fight against organized crime. INTERPOL's commitment remains to support law enforcement agencies with the intelligence, tools and coordination they need to stay ahead of these evolving threats.”

Operational highlights: how illicit firearms fuel other serious crime

In a significant case from Colombia, authorities arrested 22 individuals as part of an investigation into terrorist financing and weapons trafficking. The suspects face charges including the manufacturing, trafficking, and possession of weapons, restricted ammunition, and explosives. They were also charged with offenses linked to terrorism financing, demonstrating how targeting illicit firearms can serve as an entry point to tackling a range of serious crimes.

In Panama, authorities arrested one male and one female engaged in smuggling firearms and components. During the arrest, investigators located a military-style rifle inside a vehicle. The suspects were found to be involved in an organised arms trafficking operation that exploited courier and postal systems to transport prohibited firearms across borders.

An interinstitutional operation in Brazil dismantled a criminal network involved in drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms as part of Operation Orca XI. Authorities seized two rifles, one submachine gun, two pistols, one grenade, illicit drugs, ammunition, communication equipment, and notebooks containing drug trafficking records.

A major investigation in Chile led to the arrest of three individuals, the seizure of 580 kilograms of illicit drugs - equivalent to 3.5 million doses and valued at approximately USD 5.6 million - and the recovery of nine handguns. Authorities also froze 11 bank accounts linked to money laundering. The operation targeted a criminal network that moved drugs from northern Chile to central markets.

The operation was held in coordination with the Commission of Central American, Mexican, Caribbean, and Colombian Police Chiefs and Directors, with support from the Organization of American States (OAS) and INTERPOL to facilitate regional collaboration.

Participating countries: Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guyana, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, and Uruguay.

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