Shopping In Brazil For Expats: Supermarkets & Delivery 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times)

EXPATS IN BRAZIL · EXPATS · BRAZIL, 27 MAY 2026

Key Facts

- Supermarket chains - Pão de Açúcar, Carrefour, Extra and Sam's Club - cover daily and weekly shopping. Atacarejos - Atacadão, Assaí, Tenda - are cash-and-carry warehouses where Brazilian families buy in bulk and prices run 15–30 percent lower than conventional supermarkets.

- The padaria is the operating system of the Brazilian neighbourhood. Bread, coffee, lunch (the prato feito), basic groceries, beer, and pay-as-you-go banking transactions all happen at the corner padaria. Expect one on virtually every block in residential areas of São Paulo, Rio, Belo Horizonte and Brasília.

- Feiras - weekly open-air street markets - rotate by neighbourhood, typically one or two days per week. Fresher and cheaper than supermarket produce, and one of the best routes into the social fabric of a bairro. Cash and Pix only; no cards.

- Delivery is dominant. iFood for restaurants, Rappi for groceries and pharmacy, Mercado Livre and Amazon Brasil for general goods, Magazine Luiza (“Magalu”) for electronics and home. Foreign credit cards work for registration on all major platforms.

- Pix is universal. At any supermarket, padaria or feira, the cashier expects either a card tap or a Pix QR scan. Pix requires a Brazilian bank account to send; foreign cards still work for the card tap. Carry R$50–R$100 in cash for feira purchases and small change.

- “CPF na nota?” Cashiers ask this at almost every till. Saying yes adds your CPF to the receipt and feeds into the state-level consumer-tax rebate programmes (Nota Fiscal Paulista, Nota Carioca). Saying no is fine and harmless - you simply forgo the small rebate. Foreigners with a valid CPF qualify for the programmes.

- Sunday and holiday rules vary. Most supermarkets in São Paulo and Rio open Sundays until early evening; smaller cities and many independents close. Pharmacies of the major chains (Drogasil, Droga Raia, Pague Menos) are typically 24×7 in capital cities. Good Friday, Christmas Day and 1 January close almost everything.

After the SIM card, the bank account and the lease, shopping in Brazil for expats settles into a daily rhythm of supermarkets, feiras, padarias and delivery apps. The shape of that rhythm differs from what most arrivals are used to - it has its own vocabulary, its own opening hours, its own payment etiquette. Understanding it accelerates the shift from being a visitor managing logistics to being a resident with a neighbourhood. This is the map of how Brazilians actually shop and what it takes to plug in.

Shopping in Brazil for expats: the supermarket map

Brazilian grocery shopping splits into three tiers that reflect how much you are buying and how price-sensitive you are. The conventional supermarket chains - Carrefour, Pão de Açúcar, Extra, Sam's Club, the Hortifruti and Natural da Terra chains - cover the standard middle-class weekly shop. Branches sit inside shoppings (malls) or as standalone stores in residential neighbourhoods. Prices are roughly comparable to a Carrefour in France or a Sainsbury's in the UK on imported goods, and somewhat cheaper on Brazilian staples.

The second tier is the atacarejo - literally“wholesale-retail”, the cash-and-carry warehouse format. Atacadão (a Carrefour subsidiary), Assaí (Casino group), Tenda Atacado, Maxxi and the more recent Sam's Club expansion all operate this way. Pallets of rice, drums of cooking oil, multi-packs of beer and toilet paper, restaurant-grade cuts of meat. Prices run 15–30 percent lower than the conventional supermarket on identical items. The trade-off is volume: most items come in a larger pack size than a single household consumes in a week.

Most Brazilian middle-class families combine the two: one monthly atacarejo run for staples (rice, beans, cleaning products, beer, cooking oil, toilet paper, coffee) and a weekly conventional-supermarket run for perishables (milk, yoghurt, bread, fresh meat, cheese). New arrivals who skip the atacarejo and shop only at Pão de Açúcar pay a meaningful premium over the year. The single highest-return habit for shopping in Brazil for expats settling into a long stay is to adopt that monthly-plus-weekly split from the first month.

The third tier is the mercadinho or empório - the neighbourhood corner store. Smaller, more expensive on a per-unit basis, but open late, walkable from your apartment, and the place to grab a missing item or a six-pack on a Friday night. In São Paulo, the Casa Santa Luzia chain in Jardins and the Empório Santa Maria network are upmarket variants stocked with imports.

Hortifruti - the chain by that name - deserves a separate mention. Mid-priced, premium-quality fresh produce, dense in Rio and São Paulo, with a layout closer to a Whole Foods than a conventional supermarket. Natural da Terra plays a similar role in the upmarket segment. Both are excellent for fruit, vegetables and ready-prepared meals, and considerably better than what most supermarket chains carry on perishables.

Feiras and sacolões: the produce circuit

The feira livre - the weekly open-air street market - is the oldest layer of food retail in Brazilian cities and remains the single best source of fresh produce. Each neighbourhood (bairro) has one or two feira days per week, set by the municipality, with stalls (barracas) running typically from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. before the structure is dismantled and the street reopens to traffic. Vendors are mostly family operations selling fruit, vegetables, fish, herbs, eggs, flowers, pastries (pastel de feira) and freshly squeezed sugar-cane juice (caldo de cana).

Pricing at feiras runs roughly 20–40 percent below supermarket equivalents for fruit and vegetables, and the quality is consistently higher because produce moves from CEAGESP or CEASA wholesale markets to the stall in hours rather than days. Towards the end of the morning, vendors often discount remaining stock to clear it - a strong moment for the price-sensitive shopper. Payment is cash or Pix; very few stalls accept cards.

The feira is also a social institution. Vendors recognise repeat customers; conversations are part of the transaction; the morning ends with coffee at a nearby padaria. For expats trying to integrate, going to the same feira every week and buying from the same three or four stalls is one of the fastest ways to be treated as a local rather than a tourist. The Portuguese practised at a feira - numbers, weights, prices, the names of fruits - is the most useful first month of vocabulary anyone can build.

Each major city publishes its feira schedule online. In São Paulo, the Prefeitura's open data portal lists every feira by zone and day. In Rio, the SECON municipal site does the same. Apps such as Feiras Livres SP (free, iOS and Android) consolidate the schedule by neighbourhood and walking distance.

The sacolão is the indoor cousin of the feira - a permanent fruit-and-vegetable shop, sometimes wholesale-format, often open six days a week. Sacolões are particularly common in São Paulo's eastern and southern zones and across Rio's Zona Norte. They cover the days the feira doesn't. Prices fall between the feira and a conventional supermarket.

In larger cities there are also covered municipal markets - the Mercado Municipal network. São Paulo's Mercadão on Rua da Cantareira (with the legendary mortadella sandwich) and Belo Horizonte's Mercado Central are the best-known. CADEG in Rio's Benfica neighbourhood functions both as a wholesale fruit market and as a Portuguese-restaurant cluster. These are special-occasion stops rather than weekly shopping - tourist-priced and crowded - but useful for specialty ingredients (Portuguese cheese, dried cod, specialty meats).

Padarias: more than bread

The padaria is one of those Brazilian institutions that maps poorly onto anything in Europe or North America. It is technically a bakery, but functionally it is the corner-shop, café, lunch counter, beer-and-snacks bar and informal pickup point of the neighbourhood, often open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. or later. In São Paulo, there is roughly one padaria per 500 residents in dense neighbourhoods. In Rio, the count is similar.

The morning routine at the padaria is the same across Brazil: pão na chapa (a buttered, grilled French roll), a cafezinho (small black coffee) and either a fresh orange juice or a slice of cake. Cost in 2026 typically runs R$10–R$18 for the whole breakfast. Lunch service at midday brings the prato feito or PF - a fixed-price plate of rice, beans, a protein, salad and a side - usually R$20–R$32. Many padarias also serve dinner and stay open as informal bars in the evening.

Beyond food, the padaria sells everyday groceries (milk, eggs, butter, basic produce, beer, soda), often at a small premium over the supermarket. It is where you go when you need one missing ingredient. Some padarias also act as Pix collection points for delivery couriers, sell phone top-ups, and increasingly accept Pix QR payment at the counter.

For an expat in the first weeks, the padaria is the easiest social bridge in the neighbourhood. The conversation is short, the vocabulary is consistent, and the staff sees you every day - so they know who you are within a week. Learning the Portuguese order template (“Um cafézinho e um pão na chapa, por favor”) and using it daily for two weeks builds more confidence than three months of an app.

Pharmacies, drogarias and convenience

The Brazilian pharmacy chain - drogaria in everyday speech - covers a wider remit than a chemist in Europe or a CVS in the United States. Drogasil, Pague Menos, Droga Raia (the same group as Drogasil) and Panvel sell prescription and over-the-counter medication, but also basic toiletries, baby supplies, supplements, perfume, sunscreen, snacks and increasingly groceries. Many branches in São Paulo, Rio and Curitiba operate 24 hours a day in central neighbourhoods.

Two specifics that catch new arrivals out. First, most antibiotics, antidepressants and controlled medications require a Brazilian prescription (receita azul for controlled substances, receita branca for standard). A foreign prescription is not automatically valid; you typically need a consultation with a Brazilian doctor to get one issued. Telemedicine platforms (Conexa Saúde, Teladoc, Doctoralia) can produce a valid receita within an hour for routine renewals. Pharmacies will rigorously check the receita against their digital register before dispensing.

Second, the drogaria network in Brazil has its own discount-club system. Sign up for Drogasil's programme (free, requires a CPF and a Brazilian phone number) and the price on the shelf is often 30–50 percent above the price you actually pay at the till. The same is true at Pague Menos and Droga Raia. The discount is automatic once the cashier scans your CPF; without the registration, you pay the higher tag price. This is one of the higher-return administrative tasks of the first month.

Convenience stores in the strict sense - American-style 7-Eleven equivalents - are uncommon. Their function is split between padarias, late-opening drogarias and the network of small mercadinhos. Petrol-station convenience shops (BR Mania at Petrobras stations, AmPm at Ipiranga, Select at Shell) are the closest analogue, generally open 24 hours, somewhat pricier, useful for late-night basics.

Delivery apps: how Brazilians run the week

Brazil has one of the highest food-delivery penetrations in the world, and the supporting app ecosystem has steadily expanded into groceries, pharmacy and general retail. The four platforms that matter for daily life are iFood, Rappi, Mercado Livre and Amazon Brasil. Magazine Luiza (“Magalu”) joins the list for electronics and home goods.

iFood is the dominant food-delivery platform, with effectively national coverage. The app aggregates restaurants, padarias, ice-cream shops, sushi places, juice bars and most fast-food chains. Registration requires a phone number and a payment method; foreign credit cards work without issue, although a CPF is requested for receipts and for participation in the points programme. Delivery fees range from free (subsidised by the restaurant) to R$15 in dense neighbourhoods, with the iFood Clube subscription bringing them down further for frequent users.

Rappi is the Colombian-founded super-app that competes with iFood on food delivery but goes further into groceries, pharmacy and on-demand errands. Rappi's grocery integration with supermarket chains is particularly useful for the heavy weekly shop - you order from Carrefour or Pão de Açúcar within Rappi and have the bags delivered in under an hour, with a small markup over in-store prices. Rappi Prime (the subscription) waives delivery fees and is worth it if you order more than once a week.

Mercado Livre is the Latin American Amazon and is, in practice, the dominant general-goods marketplace in Brazil. Anything that is not in your local supermarket is on Mercado Livre - electronics, kitchenware, furniture, niche imports, second-hand goods. The platform handles its own logistics (Mercado Envíos) with delivery times that increasingly match Amazon's. A CPF is required to receive deliveries; foreign cards work for payment.

Amazon Brasil has expanded considerably since 2023 and now competes head-to-head with Mercado Livre in major metropolitan areas. The selection is narrower but the logistics are reliable, Prime membership transfers from other countries, and the user experience is identical to com's North American counterpart. For expats already inside the Amazon ecosystem, it is the path of least resistance.

Magazine Luiza (Magalu) is the leading Brazilian electronics and home retailer, both online and in physical stores. For televisions, kitchen appliances, smartphones and furniture, the Magalu price is often the best in the market thanks to its interest-free instalment system (parcelamento sem juros) on Brazilian credit cards. Foreign cards generally cannot use the parcelamento facility; the price is competitive but you lose the financing optionality.

Less obvious but worth knowing: Uber Eats still operates in Brazil but is a distant third to iFood and Rappi for food. Cornershop was discontinued in Brazil in 2024 when Uber consolidated its grocery offering under Uber Eats Grocery. Daki, the on-demand grocery operator, has scaled back significantly since 2024 and operates only in select São Paulo and Rio neighbourhoods. The market is concentrated, and iFood plus Rappi plus Mercado Livre cover the overwhelming majority of household delivery needs.

Payment, the CPF prompt and bag rules

Payment at any Brazilian retail point follows a predictable sequence. The cashier rings up the items, then asks one of two questions:“CPF na nota?” (CPF on the receipt?) and“Débito ou crédito?” (debit or credit?). The CPF question is about the nota fiscal eletrônica - the digital invoice - and feeds your purchase into the state-level consumer rebate programmes (Nota Fiscal Paulista in São Paulo state, Nota Carioca in Rio, equivalent schemes elsewhere). The rebate is modest - typically 0.3 to 5 percent of the ICMS tax, paid quarterly to a registered bank account - but it accumulates. Foreigners with a valid CPF qualify on the same terms as Brazilians.

The debit-or-credit question matters because Brazilian debit-card transactions are settled instantly with the bank, while credit-card transactions pass through the credit limit. For foreigners using a Wise or Revolut card, the“credit” option is generally safer because debit-card transactions sometimes fail at Brazilian POS terminals on foreign-issued cards. For Pix payment, the cashier presents a dynamic QR code that you scan with your Brazilian bank app; the transaction settles in seconds. Foreign cards cannot generate or send Pix; this requires a Brazilian bank account.

Plastic-bag rules vary by state. São Paulo prohibited the distribution of free single-use plastic bags in 2025, and supermarkets now charge R$0.10–R$0.30 per bag at the till. Rio enacted similar rules. Reusable shopping bags (sacolas retornáveis or ecobags) are sold at supermarket entrances for R$5–R$10 and are durable. Carrying one or two in your daily bag saves cumulative cost and matches local norm.

A final etiquette note: at atacarejos and many conventional supermarkets, you pack your own bags after the cashier rings up the items. There is no bagger. The pace can feel rushed at first; expect to need a minute, and use that time productively. Asking the cashier to slow down (“Um momento, por favor”) is normal and accepted.

Essential Apps for Daily Shopping in Brazil

iFood: dominant food delivery; restaurants, padarias, ice-cream shops nationwide.

Rappi: groceries, pharmacy, on-demand errands; integrates with major supermarket chains.

Mercado Livre: the Brazilian Amazon for everything non-grocery - electronics, furniture, niche imports.

Amazon Brasil: familiar interface and logistics for users coming from the United States, the United Kingdom or the EU.

Magazine Luiza (Magalu): the leading electronics and home retailer; best instalment pricing for those with a Brazilian credit card.

Drogasil / Droga Raia / Pague Menos apps: register your CPF for the discount-club price - 30–50 percent below shelf price on regular purchases.

Nota Fiscal Paulista / Nota Carioca: state-level tax-rebate programme apps; link your CPF and accumulate small refunds on every supermarket and restaurant receipt.

All apps available on iOS and Android. Registration requires a CPF or, in some cases, a passport plus a Brazilian phone number. Foreign credit cards work for initial payment on all major platforms.

This is reporting, not consumer, legal or tax advice. Prices, opening hours, pharmacy rules and bag-charge regulations vary by state, by chain and by year. Verify current information with official municipal and state sources before relying on it.

Frequently asked questions

Do I need a CPF to shop at a supermarket?

No. A CPF is never required to make a purchase - the cashier's“CPF na nota?” question is optional and only relates to the consumer-rebate programme. You can pay with cash, a foreign card or, once your Brazilian bank account is set up, Pix. The CPF becomes useful for the pharmacy discount programmes and for linking a delivery account; it is not a precondition for buying groceries.

Can foreigners use iFood and Rappi without a CPF?

Yes, in practice. Both platforms request a CPF during registration but accept account creation with a passport number in some flows, and any subsequent verification can be completed later. A foreign credit card is sufficient for payment. The first delivery may require an additional verification step (a brief WhatsApp confirmation from the courier) but does not block usage. Once you have a CPF, adding it to the profile unlocks the rebate programmes and any platform-side benefits.

What is the practical difference between an atacarejo and a regular supermarket?

An atacarejo (cash-and-carry warehouse) carries fewer SKUs, in larger pack sizes, at lower per-unit prices. The shopping experience is more utilitarian - concrete floors, exposed shelving, longer queues at the till, no bagger. Conventional supermarkets carry a wider range of brands and convenience formats at higher prices. The Brazilian household pattern is to combine the two: monthly atacarejo for staples, weekly supermarket for perishables. Most expats save 8–15 percent of their monthly food spend by adopting the same pattern.

Are Sunday opening hours the same across Brazil?

No. In São Paulo and Rio, most major supermarkets open from around 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays, with shopping centres open similar hours. Smaller cities and independent retailers more often close, or open only for the morning. Pharmacies of the major chains (Drogasil, Droga Raia, Pague Menos) are 24×7 in capital cities and reliable on Sundays. Good Friday, Christmas Day and 1 January close almost everything; local saints' days and state holidays close many things; check the city's holiday calendar for the year.

Can I drink the tap water and skip bottled water?

Tap water in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro is treated to potable standards and is technically safe to drink. The widespread Brazilian preference is nonetheless for filtered or bottled water, in part because of inconsistent water-main quality at the building level and the taste of the chlorine. A residential carbon filter (Europa, Latina or IBBL brands; R$300–R$700 installed) is the standard middle-class solution. For visitors and short-term arrivals, supermarket-sold mineral water (Crystal, Bonafont, Minalba) at R$3–R$5 per 1.5L bottle is the default.

18 - Become MEI: Self-Employment and Freelancing in Brazil 19 - Taxes: Worldwide Income, Carnê-Leão and What Expats Owe 20 - The Digital Nomad Visa: How It Works and How to Renew 21 - Work Visa in Brazil: Requirements and Strategy for 2026

Next in the series