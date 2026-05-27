SYNC Design & Innovation In SITE 2026 To Take The Stage In Bangkok Arabian Post

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 May 2026 – On Friday, June 26, 2026, SYNC Design & Innovation in SITE 2026 will be held at Siam Paragon, Bangkok - a large-scale forum dedicated to the convergence of design and business. Organized by Nikkei Business Publications, Inc. (Nikkei BP) and co-organized by FOURDIGIT Inc. and the National Innovation Agency (NIA) of Thailand, the event announces its venue and principal speaker lineup.

Event website: A special program within SITE 2026, one of Southeast Asia's largest innovation festivals SYNC Design & Innovation is realized in collaboration with SITE 2026 (June 25–27), the flagship startup and innovation technology festival hosted by NIA and one of the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia. Past editions have drawn more than 30,000 in-person visitors and generated approximately 2.89 million online impressions, establishing SITE as a focal point of the regional innovation calendar across Asia. SYNC will be staged on June 26, the second day of SITE 2026, as a dedicated forum within the festival, positioned as the meeting point where Japanese design intelligence converges with the cultural diversity of Asia.

. Manabu Mizuno (good design company), known for long-horizon brand strategy and total direction. Eisuke Tachikawa (NOSIGNER), Board of Directors, World Design Organization (WDO). Eriko Yamaguchi, founder of MOTHERHOUSE, a brand operating across six Asian markets. Kazufumi Nagai (Tama Art University), behind the branding of numerous Japanese corporations. Yoshihiro Yagi (dentsu Japan), recipient of more than 750 awards in Japan and abroad From the co-organizer, Ryo Taguchi, CEO of FOURDIGIT Inc., who has pioneered UX design within Japan's digital industry, and Takehiro Suenari, who has led service design practice across Southeast Asia, will also take the stage.

Thai innovation and design leaders join the stage

Featured artists include: Wednesday Campanella, KIKI, EYE VDJ MASA (with ALS MASATANE MUTO), Takahito Uchisawa (androp), STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION, Tom Kawada, Ohzora Kimishima, Hana Taguchi, inmintcondition, and others.