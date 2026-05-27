King, Crown Prince Receive Eid Al Adha Cables

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 27 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II has received cables of well wishes from leaders of Arab and Muslim countries on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, as well as from senior officials and officers, and representatives of civil society organizations in Jordan.

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II received similar cables on the occasion.

//Petra// MF