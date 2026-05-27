Amit Shah Forms High-Level Committee On Demographic Change In India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a two-day visit to Gujarat on Thursday. The Union Home Minister will be attending more than a dozen events, comprising inspection of Border Outpost Harami Nala and review of PTZ (Pan, Tilt, and Zoom) camera feeds in the control room there.

High-Level Committee on Demographic Change Formed

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the constitution of a high-level committee to examine the issue of demographic change in India, describing it as a critical challenge with far-reaching implications for national security, sovereignty and social stability. Framing the move as a follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on Independence Day 2025, Shah made the announcement through his post on X, pointing out that the government has now operationalised the "High-Level Committee on Demographic Change" to address concerns arising from illegal immigration and other "unnatural" factors influencing population patterns. "Infiltration and other reasons causing unnatural demographic change pose a very significant challenge to the present and future of any nation," Shah mentioned in the post. "To address this very challenge, on August 15, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of this committee. I am delighted to inform you that the government has now constituted it."

Committee Composition

The committee will be chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar and will include Census Commissioner as well as former IAS officer Durga Shankar Mishra, former IPS officer Balaji Srivastava, and economist Shamika Ravi. The Joint Secretary (Foreigners-I) in the Ministry of Home Affairs will serve as the Member Secretary of this committee.

Scope and Mandate

Highlighting the scope of the panel's work, Shah said demographic change is a "serious issue linked not only to our sovereignty but also to national security, law and order, profound changes in social structure, and the preservation of tribal society." The Home Minister said the committee has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive assessment of demographic shifts across the country.

Reiterating the government's commitment, Shah said the initiative points to a proactive approach to safeguarding national interests. "We are committed to ensuring that the integrity of the nation and its social fabric is preserved through well-informed and decisive action," Shah added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)