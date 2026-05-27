Who Is Byju Raveendran And What Happened To His Net Worth Recently?

Byju Raveendran, once India's edtech billionaire, now faces jail in Singapore. Here's a closer look at who he is, his journey with Byju's, and how his net worth collapsed from billions to nearly zero.

Byju Raveendran is the founder of Byju's, India's most prominent edtech startup. A former mathematics teacher, he built Think & Learn Pvt Ltd into a global brand during the pandemic, attracting investors like Prosus, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and IFC. His company signed ambassadors such as Lionel Messi and Shah Rukh Khan, symbolizing its global reach.

Byju's grew explosively during the Covid‐19 era when schools shut down and online learning surged. At its peak in 2022, the company was valued at $22 billion, making it one of the world's largest edtech firms. This success turned Raveendran into one of India's most recognized startup founders and briefly a billionaire

According to Forbes' Billionaires Index 2024, Raveendran's net worth fell from nearly $2.1 billion to almost zero after Byju's valuation crashed. As of 2026, no verified estimate confirms any significant personal wealth, with multiple reports suggesting his fortune has effectively disappeared.

In May 2026, a Singapore court sentenced him to six months in jail for contempt after failing to comply with orders related to his assets since 2024. He was also ordered to pay S$90,000 ($70,500) in legal costs and provide ownership documents for Beeaar Investco Pte.