Viral Video: Woman Keeps Dog Locked In Car Trunk For 3.5 Hours, Sparks Outrage - WATCH

A woman is facing widespread criticism after a video surfaced online showing her allegedly leaving her 11-year-old dog locked inside a car trunk for hours in extreme heat. The incident, reportedly captured in an underground parking area, has gone viral and triggered strong reactions on social media.

Locals and Police Step In After Discovery

In the viral video, locals along with police officers can be seen confronting the woman after discovering the dog inside the vehicle's trunk. People gathered at the spot and repeatedly questioned her about why the animal was left inside for such a long duration.

Witnesses claimed the dog had been inside the trunk for nearly 3.5 hours. As concern grew, bystanders urged her to immediately remove the dog, fearing for its health and safety in the rising temperature.

Parking souterrain 35 degrés, chien enfermé depuis 3h30 sans fenêtres ouvertes, dans une cage dans le coffre6..Pas de négociations possible, c est amande,tribunal, et ont lui retire le chien. twitter/kifkc0kTKq

- chris (@christo76113245) May 24, 2026

Allegations of Animal Cruelty Spark Online Outrage

The video has sparked intense outrage online, with many users calling it a clear case of animal cruelty. According to the original social media post sharing the clip, the temperature in the underground parking was around 35°C, and the dog was allegedly kept in a cage inside the trunk without ventilation.

Some users demanded strict action, including fines and legal consequences, while also suggesting that the dog should be taken away from the owner.

Social Media Users React Strongly

Many social media users expressed anger, saying pets should never be treated as objects. Comments highlighted that animals cannot communicate their suffering, making human intervention crucial in such cases.

At the same time, several users praised the bystanders and police for stepping in quickly and ensuring the situation was addressed.