NBPE Announces April Monthly NAV Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS NB Private Equity Partners Announces April Monthly NAV Update St Peter Port, Guernsey 27 May 2026 NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.2bn1, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today announces its 30 April 2026 monthly NAV estimate. NAV Highlights (30 April 2026)

NAV per share was $27.42 (£20.18), a USD total return of 1.1% in the month

Approximately 73% of valuation information based on 31 March 2026 private company valuations or quoted holdings

On a constant currency basis, Q1 2026 private valuations were up 0.4%2

$4 million invested in Vinted, a leading European online second-hand consumer marketplace, alongside EQT



~127k shares repurchased (cost of ~$2.3 million) in April 2026 at a weighted average discount of 33% resulting in ~$0.02 NAV per share accretion in the month Continued balance sheet flexibility with $202 million of available liquidity at 30 April 2026

As of 30 April 2026 YTD 1 Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD)*

Annualised (0.2%) 3.9% 7.4%

2.4% 30.5%

5.5% 169.6%

10.4% MSCI World TR (USD)*

Annualised 5.8% 29.7% 73.8%

20.2% 74.7%

11.8% 246.0%

13.2% Share price TR (GBP)*

Annualised (14.8%) (0.4%) (0.6%)

(0.2%) 21.5%

4.0% 189.9%

11.2% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*

Annualised 2.4% 21.8% 40.8%

12.1% 62.4%

10.2% 127.2%

8.6%

* All NBPE performance figures assume re-investment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflect cumulative returns over the relevant time periods shown. Three-year, five-year and ten-year annualised returns are presented for USD NAV, MSCI World (USD), GBP Share Price and FTSE All-Share (GBP) Total Returns.

Portfolio Update to 30 April 2026

NAV performance during the month primarily driven by changes in foreign exchange rates and private company valuations with additional private company valuation information expected in the coming weeks



0.5% NAV increase ($5 million) from foreign exchange movements

0.4% NAV increase ($4 million) from updated private company valuation information

0.4% NAV increase ($4 million) from quoted holdings (0.2%) NAV decrease ($3 million) attributable to expense accruals

$18 million of realisation proceeds received in April 2026



Consisting primarily of proceeds received from the full exit of Solace Systems, a 2016 vintage co-investment Year-to-date realisations total $28 million as of the end of April 2026

One new direct investment completed in April 2026



$4 million invested in Vinted, a leading European online second-hand consumer marketplace, made alongside EQT $104 million committed to new investments year to date (including $25 million to one new investment which is expected to close in the coming weeks)

Continued buybacks in April 2026



~127k shares repurchased in April 2026 at a weighted average discount of 33%; buybacks were accretive to NAV by ~$0.02 per share Year to date, NBPE has returned $46 million to shareholders through dividends and buybacks

Well positioned to take advantage of opportunities with $202 million of total liquidity at 30 April 2026



$22 million of cash and liquid investments with $180 million of undrawn credit line available

Investment level of 109% Will continue to balance the pace of new investments with realisations and returns of capital to shareholders



Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE's portfolio as of 30 April 2026 was based on the following information:



6% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 April 2026

6% in public securities

73% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 March 2026

73% in private direct investments

21% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 December 2025 21% in private direct investments

Supplementary Information (as of 30 April 2026)

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value ($m) % of FV Action 2020 3i Consumer 77.7 6.2% Osaic 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 69.8 5.5% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 67.0 5.3% OneMonroe (fka Monroe Engineering) 2021 AEA Investors Industrials 66.0 5.2% Mariner 2024 Leonard Green & Partners Financial Services 46.4 3.7% FDH Aero 2024 Audax Group Industrials 43.9 3.5% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 41.9 3.3% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 41.5 3.3% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 38.5 3.1% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 37.4 3.0% Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 36.0 2.9% Ryan 2026 Ares / Onex Business Services 35.0 2.8% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer 32.5 2.6% Benecon 2024 TA Associates Healthcare 31.5 2.5% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 31.2 2.5% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 28.9 2.3% Excelitas 2022 AEA Investors Industrials 28.4 2.3% Engineering 2020 Renaissance Partners / Bain Capital Technology / IT 27.1 2.2% AutoStore 2019 THL Industrials 26.5 2.1% Agiliti 2019 THL Healthcare 25.3 2.0% Viant 2018 JLL Partners Healthcare 23.6 1.9% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2018 BC Partners Business Services 23.6 1.9% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 21.4 1.7% CH Guenther 2021 Pritzker Private Capital Consumer 20.5 1.6% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 18.1 1.4% Qpark 2017 KKR Transportation 17.1 1.4% Chemical Guys 2021 AEA Investors Consumer 17.0 1.3% Undisclosed Technology Company* 2026 Not Disclosed Technology / IT 14.4 1.1% Bylight 2017 Sagewind Partners Technology / IT 13.4 1.1% Real Page 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 13.2 1.0% Total Top 30 Investments $1,014.8 80.5%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 77% Europe 23% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Tech, Media & Telecom 19% Consumer / E-commerce 16% Industrials / Industrial Technology 21% Financial Services 15% Business Services 16% Healthcare 9% Other 4% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2016 & Earlier 6% 2017 13% 2018 12% 2019 13% 2020 11% 2021 17% 2022 7% 2023 2% 2024 11% 2025 2% 2026 6% Total Portfolio 100%

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +44 20 3214 9002

Luke Mason ...

Teneo +44 (0) 20 7260 2700

Tom Murray ...

Rob Yates

Jessica Pine

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the“Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger

Neuberger is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with approximately 3,000 employees across 26 countries. The firm manages $567 billion of equities, fixed income, private markets, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm is proud to be recognized for its commitment to its two constituents, clients and employees. Again this past year, we were named Best Asset Manager for Institutional Investors in the US (Crisil Coalition Greenwich) and the #1 Best Place to Work in Money Management (Pensions & Investments, firms with more than 1,000 employees). Neuberger has no corporate parent or unaffiliated external shareholders. Visit for more information, including /disclosure-global-communications for information on awards.

Data as of March 31, 2026.

Media Contacts:

US: Soogyung Jordan: ...

EMEA: Fiona Kehily: ...

All Neuberger figures are as of December 31, 2025, unless otherwise noted, and are subject to change without notice. The firm data, including employees and assets under management, reflect the collective data of the various affiliated investment advisors who are subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. The company history/timeline includes the history of all the company's subsidiaries, including predecessor companies and acquisitions.

This material is issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit /disclosure-global-communications to learn about each company and the legal restrictions and restrictions. The name "Neuberger Berman" and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2026 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.

NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.

1 Based on net asset value.

2 Based on information received to-date and may be subject to change.

Attachment

April 2026 NBPE Factsheet vFF