NBPE Announces April Monthly NAV Update
|As of 30 April 2026
|YTD
|1 Year
|3 years
|5 years
|10 years
| NAV TR (USD)*
Annualised
|(0.2%)
|3.9%
| 7.4%
2.4%
| 30.5%
5.5%
| 169.6%
10.4%
| MSCI World TR (USD)*
Annualised
|5.8%
|29.7%
| 73.8%
20.2%
| 74.7%
11.8%
| 246.0%
13.2%
| Share price TR (GBP)*
Annualised
|(14.8%)
|(0.4%)
| (0.6%)
(0.2%)
| 21.5%
4.0%
| 189.9%
11.2%
| FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*
Annualised
|2.4%
|21.8%
| 40.8%
12.1%
| 62.4%
10.2%
| 127.2%
8.6%
* All NBPE performance figures assume re-investment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflect cumulative returns over the relevant time periods shown. Three-year, five-year and ten-year annualised returns are presented for USD NAV, MSCI World (USD), GBP Share Price and FTSE All-Share (GBP) Total Returns.
Portfolio Update to 30 April 2026
NAV performance during the month primarily driven by changes in foreign exchange rates and private company valuations with additional private company valuation information expected in the coming weeks
- 0.5% NAV increase ($5 million) from foreign exchange movements 0.4% NAV increase ($4 million) from updated private company valuation information 0.4% NAV increase ($4 million) from quoted holdings (0.2%) NAV decrease ($3 million) attributable to expense accruals
$18 million of realisation proceeds received in April 2026
- Consisting primarily of proceeds received from the full exit of Solace Systems, a 2016 vintage co-investment Year-to-date realisations total $28 million as of the end of April 2026
One new direct investment completed in April 2026
- $4 million invested in Vinted, a leading European online second-hand consumer marketplace, made alongside EQT $104 million committed to new investments year to date (including $25 million to one new investment which is expected to close in the coming weeks)
Continued buybacks in April 2026
- ~127k shares repurchased in April 2026 at a weighted average discount of 33%; buybacks were accretive to NAV by ~$0.02 per share Year to date, NBPE has returned $46 million to shareholders through dividends and buybacks
Well positioned to take advantage of opportunities with $202 million of total liquidity at 30 April 2026
- $22 million of cash and liquid investments with $180 million of undrawn credit line available Investment level of 109% Will continue to balance the pace of new investments with realisations and returns of capital to shareholders
Portfolio Valuation
The fair value of NBPE's portfolio as of 30 April 2026 was based on the following information:
- 6% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 April 2026
- 6% in public securities
- 73% in private direct investments
- 21% in private direct investments
Supplementary Information (as of 30 April 2026)
|Company Name
|Vintage
|Lead Sponsor
|Sector
|Fair Value ($m)
|% of FV
|Action
|2020
|3i
|Consumer
|77.7
|6.2%
|Osaic
|2019
|Reverence Capital
|Financial Services
|69.8
|5.5%
|Solenis
|2021
|Platinum Equity
|Industrials
|67.0
|5.3%
|OneMonroe (fka Monroe Engineering)
|2021
|AEA Investors
|Industrials
|66.0
|5.2%
|Mariner
|2024
|Leonard Green & Partners
|Financial Services
|46.4
|3.7%
|FDH Aero
|2024
|Audax Group
|Industrials
|43.9
|3.5%
|True Potential
|2022
|Cinven
|Financial Services
|41.9
|3.3%
|Business Services Company*
|2017
|Not Disclosed
|Business Services
|41.5
|3.3%
|BeyondTrust
|2018
|Francisco Partners
|Technology / IT
|38.5
|3.1%
|Branded Cities Network
|2017
|Shamrock Capital
|Communications / Media
|37.4
|3.0%
|Constellation Automotive
|2019
|TDR Capital
|Business Services
|36.0
|2.9%
|Ryan
|2026
|Ares / Onex
|Business Services
|35.0
|2.8%
|Marquee Brands
|2014
|Neuberger Berman
|Consumer
|32.5
|2.6%
|Benecon
|2024
|TA Associates
|Healthcare
|31.5
|2.5%
|Auctane
|2021
|Thoma Bravo
|Technology / IT
|31.2
|2.5%
|Staples
|2017
|Sycamore Partners
|Business Services
|28.9
|2.3%
|Excelitas
|2022
|AEA Investors
|Industrials
|28.4
|2.3%
|Engineering
|2020
|Renaissance Partners / Bain Capital
|Technology / IT
|27.1
|2.2%
|AutoStore
|2019
|THL
|Industrials
|26.5
|2.1%
|Agiliti
|2019
|THL
|Healthcare
|25.3
|2.0%
|Viant
|2018
|JLL Partners
|Healthcare
|23.6
|1.9%
|GFL (NYSE: GFL)
|2018
|BC Partners
|Business Services
|23.6
|1.9%
|Kroll
|2020
|Further Global / Stone Point
|Financial Services
|21.4
|1.7%
|CH Guenther
|2021
|Pritzker Private Capital
|Consumer
|20.5
|1.6%
|Addison Group
|2021
|Trilantic Capital Partners
|Business Services
|18.1
|1.4%
|Qpark
|2017
|KKR
|Transportation
|17.1
|1.4%
|Chemical Guys
|2021
|AEA Investors
|Consumer
|17.0
|1.3%
|Undisclosed Technology Company*
|2026
|Not Disclosed
|Technology / IT
|14.4
|1.1%
|Bylight
|2017
|Sagewind Partners
|Technology / IT
|13.4
|1.1%
|Real Page
|2021
|Thoma Bravo
|Technology / IT
|13.2
|1.0%
|Total Top 30 Investments
|$1,014.8
|80.5%
*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.
|Geography
|% of Portfolio
|North America
|77%
|Europe
|23%
|Total Portfolio
|100%
|Industry
|% of Portfolio
|Tech, Media & Telecom
|19%
|Consumer / E-commerce
|16%
|Industrials / Industrial Technology
|21%
|Financial Services
|15%
|Business Services
|16%
|Healthcare
|9%
|Other
|4%
|Total Portfolio
|100%
|Vintage Year
|% of Portfolio
|2016 & Earlier
|6%
|2017
|13%
|2018
|12%
|2019
|13%
|2020
|11%
|2021
|17%
|2022
|7%
|2023
|2%
|2024
|11%
|2025
|2%
|2026
|6%
|Total Portfolio
|100%
For further information, please contact:
NBPE Investor Relations +44 20 3214 9002
Luke Mason ...
Teneo +44 (0) 20 7260 2700
Tom Murray ...
Rob Yates
Jessica Pine
About NB Private Equity Partners Limited
NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the“Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.
LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
About Neuberger
Neuberger is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with approximately 3,000 employees across 26 countries. The firm manages $567 billion of equities, fixed income, private markets, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm is proud to be recognized for its commitment to its two constituents, clients and employees. Again this past year, we were named Best Asset Manager for Institutional Investors in the US (Crisil Coalition Greenwich) and the #1 Best Place to Work in Money Management (Pensions & Investments, firms with more than 1,000 employees). Neuberger has no corporate parent or unaffiliated external shareholders. Visit for more information, including /disclosure-global-communications for information on awards.
Data as of March 31, 2026.
Media Contacts:
US: Soogyung Jordan: ...
EMEA: Fiona Kehily: ...
All Neuberger figures are as of December 31, 2025, unless otherwise noted, and are subject to change without notice. The firm data, including employees and assets under management, reflect the collective data of the various affiliated investment advisors who are subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. The company history/timeline includes the history of all the company's subsidiaries, including predecessor companies and acquisitions.
This material is issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit /disclosure-global-communications to learn about each company and the legal restrictions and restrictions. The name "Neuberger Berman" and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.
© 2026 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.
This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.
NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.
1 Based on net asset value.
2 Based on information received to-date and may be subject to change.
Attachment
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April 2026 NBPE Factsheet vFF
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