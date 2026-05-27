Merchant Payments: A $100 Trillion Opportunity For Providers, But Global Complexity & Friendly Fraud Creates Challenges

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new whitepaper by global tech strategists Juniper Research has found that the biggest challenges facing merchants are as follows:

Checkout complexityRising friendly fraud and chargebacksBalancing global expansion with local payment needs

The whitepaper identified payment service providers as critical to addressing these challenges; creating a significant opportunity for payment systems that add functionality but reduce complexity. Juniper Research's forecasts predict that the total global opportunity for transaction value across payments for eCommerce, in-store transactions, and cross-border payments will reach $100 trillion by 2030. However, unlocking this opportunity will require payment service providers to provide simple solutions to an increasingly complex merchant payments ecosystem.

VP of Research Nick Maynard explained:“From account-to-account payments and digital wallets to orchestration platforms and cross-border optimisation, merchants are being presented with more ways to accept and process payments than ever before. Supporting merchants through this complex evolution is vital for market success.”

The new whitepaper, Merchant Payments: Opportunities & Challenges in a Fragmented Market, is available as a free download. The whitepaper outlines the biggest challenges and opportunities within merchant payments, and analyses how merchant payment vendors can best address these market dynamics. It also highlights four key merchant payment vendors to watch, and makes essential reading in a highly dynamic market.

Unlocking Clarity for Payment Leaders with Our New Merchant Payments Subscription

Juniper Research is pleased to announce a new market intelligence subscription aimed specifically at the Merchant Payments sector.

Supported by market sizing and adoption forecasts covering over 60 countries, and backed up by incisive analysis, topics covered by the subscription include the following:



Account-to-account Payments

Agentic Commerce

Chargeback Management

Cross-border Payments

Digital Wallets

eCommerce Fraud Prevention

eCommerce Payments mPOS & Soft POS

For more information about the Merchant Payments subscription, please visit our website, or reach out to the team at ... today.



About Juniper Research

Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, and IoT sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions.

Press Contact:

Sam Smith, Press Relations

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